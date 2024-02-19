These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Golden Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 19 at 4.25am

Departure: February 19 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,526

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 19 at 4.55am

Departure: February 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 19 at 5am

Departure: February 19 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 19 at 5.30am

Departure: February 19 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 19 at 6am

Departure: February 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 19 at 6.30am

Departure: February 19 at 10.10am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 19 at 7am

Departure: February 19 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: February 19 at 8am

Departure: February 19 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32,843

Flag: Italy

Length: 201

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 19 at 10pm

Departure: February 21 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 23,420

Flag: Malta

Length: 177

Vessel: Rosaire A Desgagnes

Origin: Genova

Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St. Thom

Arrival: February 19 at 12pm

Departure: February 20 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 9,611

Flag: Barbados

Length: 138

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 19 at 10.15pm

Depature: February 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.