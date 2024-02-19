Cathy CalizPalma19/02/2024 00:28
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 19 at 4.25am
Departure: February 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,526
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 19 at 4.55am
Departure: February 19 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 19 at 5am
Departure: February 19 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 19 at 5.30am
Departure: February 19 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 19 at 6am
Departure: February 19 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 19 at 6.30am
Departure: February 19 at 10.10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 19 at 7am
Departure: February 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: February 19 at 8am
Departure: February 19 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 19 at 10pm
Departure: February 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 23,420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177

Vessel: Rosaire A Desgagnes
Origin: Genova
Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St. Thom
Arrival: February 19 at 12pm
Departure: February 20 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 9,611
Flag: Barbados
Length: 138

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.