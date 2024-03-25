These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 25 at 4am

Departure: March 25 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 25 at 4.55am

Departure: March 25 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 25 at 5am

Departure: March 25 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 25 at 5.30am

Departure: March 25 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: BBC Moonstoon

Origin: Algerciras

Destination: Genova

Arrival: March 25 at 6am

Departure: March 26 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 12,838

Flag: Antiqua & Barbuda

Length: 153

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 25 at 6am

Departure: March 25 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 25 at 6.30am

Departure: March 25 at 10.10am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 25 at 7am

Departure: March 25 at 10.10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Yacht Servant

Origin: Delos

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: March 25 at 7am

Departure: March 26 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 44,522

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 2314

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 25 at 11.15pm

Depature: March 26 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.