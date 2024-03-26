These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 26 at 4am

Departure: March 26 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 26 at 4.55am

Departure: March 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 26 at 5am

Departure: March 26 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Igoumenitsa

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 26 at 5.30am

Departure: March 26 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 33,950

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 26 at 5.30am

Departure: March 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 26 at 6am

Departure: March 26 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 26 at 6am

Departure: March 26 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: March 26 at 7am

Departure: March 26 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 26 at 10.15pm

Depature: March 27 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

