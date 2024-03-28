These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 28 at 4am
Departure: March 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 28 at 4.55am
Departure: March 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 28 at 5am
Departure: March 28 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 28 at 5.30am
Departure: March 28 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 28 at 5.30am
Departure: March 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 28 at 6am
Departure: March 28 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 28 at 6am
Departure: March 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Yacht Express
Origin: Charlotte Amelie
Destination: Charlotte Amelie
Arrival: March 28 at 2pm
Departure: March 29 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 17,951
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 209
Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Algeciras
Arrival: March 28 at 4pm
Departure: March 30 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 23,420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
