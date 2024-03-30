Cathy CalizPalma30/03/2024 00:58
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 30 at 3.30am
Departure: March 30 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 30 at 4.55am
Departure: March 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 30 at 4.30am
Departure: March 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 30 at 5.30am
Departure: March 30 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 30 at 6am
Departure: March 30 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 30 at 6am
Departure: March 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 30 at 8am
Departure: March 31 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Absa Uno
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: March 30 at 12pm
Departure: March 31 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 30 at 11pm
Depature: March 31 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.