These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 30 at 3.30am

Departure: March 30 at 9.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 30 at 4.55am

Departure: March 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 30 at 4.30am

Departure: March 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 30 at 5.30am

Departure: March 30 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 30 at 6am

Departure: March 30 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 30 at 6am

Departure: March 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33,950

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 30 at 8am

Departure: March 31 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Absa Uno

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: March 30 at 12pm

Departure: March 31 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 30 at 11pm

Depature: March 31 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

