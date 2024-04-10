These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Algerciras
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: April 10 at 12am
Departure: April 11 at 12am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 10 at 4am
Departure: April 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 10 at 4.55am
Departure: April 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 10 at 5am
Departure: April 10 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 10 at 5.30am
Departure: April 10 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 10 at 6am
Departure: April 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 10 at 6am
Departure: April 10 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 10 at 6am
Departure: April 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 10 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 11 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.