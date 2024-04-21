These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 21 at 6am
Departure: April 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: April 21 at 6am
Departure: April 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 21 at 7pm
Departure: April 21 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 21 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
