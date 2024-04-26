These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 4am
Departure: April 26 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 26 at 4.55am
Departure: April 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 5am
Departure: April 26 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 26 at 5.30am
Departure: April 26 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 26 at 6am
Departure: April 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 6am
Departure: April 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 6am
Departure: April 26 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Le Champlain
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 12.30am
Departure: April 26 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 9,900
Flag: France
Length: 131
Vessel: Silver Dawn
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 8am
Departure: April 26 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 40,844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 26 at 8am
Departure: April 26 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Civitivecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 26 at 9am
Departure: April 26 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323
Vessel: Wind Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Tarragona
Arrival: April 26 at 10am
Departure: April 26 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 5,736
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 134
Vessel: Seaconger
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 26 at 12pm
Departure: April 28 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 5,736
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 134
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
