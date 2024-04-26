These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 4am

Departure: April 26 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 26 at 4.55am

Departure: April 26 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 5am

Departure: April 26 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 26 at 5.30am

Departure: April 26 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 26 at 6am

Departure: April 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 6am

Departure: April 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 6am

Departure: April 26 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,950

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Le Champlain

Vessel: Le Champlain

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 12.30am

Departure: April 26 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 9,900

Flag: France

Length: 131

Vessel: Silver Dawn

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 8am

Departure: April 26 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 40,844

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 213

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 26 at 8am

Departure: April 26 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

MSC Seaview

Vessel: MSC Seaview

Origin: Civitivecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 26 at 9am

Departure: April 26 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 153,516

Flag: Malta

Length: 323

Wind Spirit

Vessel: Wind Spirit

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Tarragona

Arrival: April 26 at 10am

Departure: April 26 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 5,736

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 134

Vessel: Seaconger

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 26 at 12pm

Departure: April 28 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 5,736

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 134

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 26 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 27 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.