Travellers planning trips using Booking.com are being cautioned about fake emails and messages designed to steal money or credit card details. The UK's fraud and cybercrime reporting centre has identified instances where criminals gain control of hotel accounts on the platform, allowing them to send fraudulent payment requests to unsuspecting customers.

Between June 2023 and September 2024, over 530 cases were reported, with victims collectively losing £370,000. These scams often involve emails, in-app messages, or WhatsApp communications, appearing to come from the hotel where the customer has booked, but actually sent by fraudsters. The breaches are believed to result from phishing attacks targeting hotels or accommodation providers rather than vulnerabilities in Booking.com’s systems.

Adam Mercer, deputy head of the UK’s anti-fraud team, emphasised the need for vigilance:

“If you receive unexpected requests for bank or credit card details from a hotel via Booking.com, be cautious—it could be a scam. Contact Booking.com or the hotel directly to verify the request.” Travelers are encouraged to forward suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk or report fraudulent text messages to 7726.

Booking.com and Action Fraud advise travelers to remain cautious and vigilant against scams. Legitimate Booking.com transactions will never request payment details through phone, email, or text messages, including WhatsApp. While some hotels may handle their own payments and request information directly, it’s crucial to verify the authenticity of such communications.

Also be wary of urgent payment requests threatening booking cancellations, and always confirm such messages with Booking.com’s customer service via their official website or app. Additionally, any message containing links or downloadable files should be approached with suspicion. Travellers should double-check all payment requests against their original booking confirmation and use official contact details from Booking.com to resolve any doubts.