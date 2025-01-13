The Mancomunitat del Pla in Mallorca has unveiled a new plan to enhance the region’s network of trails and pathways, aiming to promote tourism centred on sports and outdoor activities. This project addresses the seasonal nature of tourism on the island by offering alternatives to the traditional holiday experiences in the Balearics. It focuses on upgrading pathways across 14 municipalities in the region, creating opportunities for both locals and visitors to explore the area’s natural and cultural heritage.

The Mancomunitat del Pla de Mallorca, which includes the municipalities of Algaida, Ariany, Costitx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Llubí, Maria de la Salut, Montuïri, Petra, Porreres, Santa Eugènia, Sant Joan, Sencelles, Sineu, and Vilafranca de Bonany, has also launched its new website: www.plademallorcaturisme.net

This initiative is part of the Pla de Sostenibilitat Turística en Destinació (PSTD) Pla de Mallorca 2021, funded by Next Generation EU funds. Its objective is to position the Pla de Mallorca as a sustainable, balanced tourism destination that prioritises the improvement of local quality of life.

Renowned for its cultural, traditional, and natural values, the Pla de Mallorca is taking a significant step forward with a digital platform designed to promote sustainable and local tourism. The website aims to preserve the region’s authenticity and traditions while providing a rich and innovative experience for visitors and residents.

Key Features of the New Portal

Responsive and Intuitive Design:

Integration with Advanced Technologies:

Personalised Experience Finder: Allows users to explore activities based on categories such as gastronomic, cultural, active and nature tourism, rural tourism, or cycling tourism, as well as by travel type (families, couples, groups, or seniors).

Interactive Geoportal:

Detailed Municipality Information: Comprehensive profiles of each locality, highlighting their unique tourist, cultural, and natural attractions.

The hiking and cycling network in the Pla, spanning 198.91 kilometres, is set to undergo a two-phase improvement process. The first phase will focus on identifying areas that require restoration and implementing measures for cleaning, repairing, and maintaining trails in line with local biodiversity conservation standards. Restoration efforts will include trimming vegetation encroaching on pathways while avoiding tree felling, clearing ditches, managing water drainage on trails, and adding necessary signage.

The local government has allocated 78,512.40€ for these efforts. Improvement works are expected to be completed by 2025, in alignment with the Mancomunitat's Strategic Cycle Tourism Plan (2024–2027).

According to the Mancomunitat, “Cycle tourism is increasingly popular among travellers seeking not only leisure but also meaningful ways to explore and connect with the natural and cultural heritage of a destination.” The initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism while enhancing spaces for the benefit of the local community.