In recent years, Mallorca has been increasingly focused on attracting American tourists, tapping into a market that has shown growing interest in Europe’s hidden gems. With its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and Mediterranean charm, the island is perfectly poised to capture the imagination of U.S. travelers. Key to this effort has been showcasing Mallorca in prominent international publications, and one standout moment came in June 2019, when The New York Times featured a piece titled “36 Hours in Majorca.” This curated guide highlighted the island’s unique offerings and introduced Mallorca to a broader American audience.

The itinerary begins in Palma, Mallorca’s vibrant capital. The guide emphasises iconic landmarks like La Seu, the majestic Gothic cathedral overlooking the sea, whose impressive architecture has become a symbol of the city. Adjacent to La Seu, visitors are encouraged to wander through the winding streets of the old town, discovering hidden courtyards, boutique shops, and local cafés. The city’s modern side shines through at Es Baluard Museum, showcasing contemporary art against the backdrop of stunning views of the Bay of Palma.

Food takes center stage in the guide, with Palma’s bustling markets, like Mercat de l’Olivar, offering a sensory feast of local flavours. Traditional Mallorcan cuisine, including sobrassada and ensaïmada, is highlighted as a must-try for travelers. The article recommends experiencing the island’s food scene through both casual tapas bars and fine dining establishments, many of which expertly blend Mediterranean influences with contemporary culinary techniques.

Heading northwest, the guide directs readers to the Tramuntana mountains, where villages like Deya and Valldemossa captivate with their artistic and literary heritage. Deya, known for its bohemian charm, has long been a haven for writers and artists, offering scenic trails and breathtaking views. Valldemossa, famous for its association with composer Frédéric Chopin and writer George Sand, invites visitors to explore its cobblestone streets, ancient monasteries, and tranquil surroundings.

Mallorca’s natural beauty comes alive through its beaches and outdoor activities. The guide highlights picturesque coves with turquoise waters, like Cala Deya and Playa de Formentor, perfect for a day of relaxation. For the more adventurous, the article suggests hiking in the Tramuntana range or cycling along coastal routes, offering panoramic views and a chance to experience the island’s rugged landscape firsthand.

The New York Times feature concludes by celebrating Mallorca’s ability to harmonise its rich traditions with contemporary appeal. From its bustling cultural hubs to its serene countryside, the island offers an array of experiences for every kind of traveler. By blending authentic Mallorcan culture with world-class hospitality and modern amenities, Mallorca is portrayed as a destination that can easily capture the hearts of first-time visitors and seasoned globetrotters alike.