Palma's Plaza Major is going through an exciting and important transition. Once the headquarters of the Inquisition, Plaza Mayor (Plaça Major) is now the heart and soul of Palma Old Town and the ideal starting point to explore the historic center’s narrow cobblestoned streets lined with quaint traditional shops. Locally known as Plaça Major, this rectangular open space surrounded by old arcaded Spanish buildings is the main and largest square in the city.

It was erected in the 19th century on the site of the Convent of San Felipe Neri, and soon became one of Palma’s landmarks and a true social and cultural hub, where locals and tourists alike come to enjoy drinks and tapas while watching the world go by. And now, a new revolution is taking place with some of the finest eateries opening up in and around the square as part of a concerted scheme to revive the square and restore its position as the heart of the city centre.

Home to the annual Christmas and summer markets, the Sant Sebastià live concerts and other cultural events throughout the year, it is always bustling with tourists from overseas and the mainland - not to mention local residents. And, as the city emerges from the pandemic, the square is enjoying a new lease of life with a host of new and exciting bars and restaurants opening in the square offering a wide arrange of quality local and international food and drink and it is just few minutes walk from many of the new boutique hotels which have opened in the city centre.

The streets running off the square include Carrer de Sant Miquel, Carrer de Colom, and Carrer del Sindicat, all of which are packed with attractive architecture, art galleries and an abundance of shops - making the Plaza Mayor the perfect location for people visiting the city to stop and relax or to meet up with friends throughout the year. The square is also a Mecca for street artists, so there is always something going on for all the family to enjoy making it ‘the’ place to visit for anyone coming to Palma.