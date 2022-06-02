Heather Muntaner, headteacher of Queen’s College for 30 years, has been awarded an MBE for services to the promotion of British education, language and culture in Spain, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Thursday 2 June 2022.

During her 30 years as headteacher, Heather Muntaner made Queen’s College one of the flagship British schools in Spain with many students going on to study and work in the UK, and a raft of successful alumni, including Luis Vidal, the architect for Heathrow Terminal 2. As well as academic success, Heather instilled a strong sense of values at Queen’s College and the school has directly supported over 20 different charities helping vulnerable British and Spanish people.