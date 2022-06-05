St. Andrew's Church in Puerto Pollensa spilled out onto the street on Sunday for a party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

With Legends bar conveniently right opposite, a key ingredient was in place for an afternoon of live music, splendid food - sandwiches, pork pies, barbecue and a cake fit for a Queen (courtesy of Tartas de Alba) - and knobbly-knees contest.

Nicki Liles with new band making their debut performance and Sharon Cooper provided the entertainment, Reverend Bill did the honours in cutting the cake and John Beckett's knees were victorious.

A grand afternoon with grand weather for a very special occasion.