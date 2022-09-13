The increase in the CPI in the Balearics is mainly linked to the rise in house prices, which have shot up by 22.9 %.
The costs of food and non-alcoholic beverages have also had an influence, rising by 13.2 %, as have hotels, cafés and restaurants, which have risen by 12.1 %, and transport, by 11.4 %.
Year-on-year increases were also recorded for household goods (6.9 %), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.3 %), clothing and footwear (5.1 %), leisure and culture (4.8 %), education (2.5 %) and medicine (1 %). On the other hand, communications fell by -2.2 %.
Average Spanish inflation fell in August thanks to transport costs, with a rate of 11.5%, four and a half points lower than the previous month, due to lower fuel and lubricants prices.
Core inflation, which does not include fresh food or energy, is at 6.4 %, three tenths of a percentage point higher than that recorded in July.
