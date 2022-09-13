No concerns of a winter energy shortage in the Balearics.

Humphrey CarterPalma13/09/2022 16:28
The Balearic Vice President and Minister for Energy, Juan Pedro Yllanes, said today that there will be a guaranteed energy supply to the Balearics this winter.

Yllanes explained that the Balearics already have more than 7,000 self-consumption energy installations, half of which have been developed over the past few years.

“In the first eight months of this year we installed the same amount of renewable energy as in the whole of 2021”, Yllanes stressed, adding that the government is doing all it can to ensure that the Balearics does not have to depend on foreign sources for energy.

Yllanes also expressed his conviction that the Spanish government “will continue to make efforts” to ensure that energy “is affordable for everyone”.