It looks like it is going to be “make or brake” for British residents who have been unable to drive using their UK driving licences since the end of may in Spain.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, has been extremely vocal keeping expats updated on negotiations between the UK and Spanish government and in his latest update, the ambassador hinted that an agreement will be reached by the end of this month and that all British residents will be back on the road by August. British expats with a UK licence currently have to take a driving test in Spanish if they want to get back on the roads in Spain.

Expats did have a chance to exchange their licence for a Spanish one during the Brexit transition period but some missed the deadline.

Elliott added: “The good news is that the UK and Spain are in agreement on the core issues that have been problematic and we’re now very close to finalising the actual text of the agreement. Once that’s happened there are various legal clearances, language checks and final political approvals that we and the Spanish need to go through.

“The processes are not entirely in UK hands, which is partly why I can’t be more definitive and I can’t make promises.

“But our best estimate is that we’re looking at a date of having you back on the road around the end of July.”

This would mean the expats would have been unable to drive for three months if they get the right back at the end of July.

British tourists can still drive in Spain for up to 90 days post-Brexit if they aren’t residents of Spain.

Their car must show a UK sticker not a GB sticker and GB stickers must be covered up if they are on the car.