The Academy International School in Marratxí has been offering a summer school for the last 37 years in our wonderful premises, a traditional Mallorcan farmhouse surrounded by the beauty of our natural environment.

As a British international school, The Academy will offer your child the opportunity to grow and to improve their Spanish this summer through a variety of fully-programmed activities, such as swimming, sports, crafts related to each themed week, drama and songs.

Since 1985 The Academy International School has been offering activities in English for pupils aged 3-14 years in Marratxí. We are pioneers in this type of campus, and we have kept our ethos "the joy of learning" during all this time. Every year more than 60% of our students return to enjoy our summer school, based on the same values that represent The Academy and that differentiate us from the rest.

Following a considerable demand for a Spanish Summer School, in the last few years we have also been opening our doors to an international group of children who want to learn Spanish in a fun and friendly environment. Many of them are here just for their summer holidays with their families and others are coming to Mallorca to settle and want to start learning the language and get to know our school as well.

The children are our main inspiration and motivation. Seeing how they learn, how they enjoy and progress with Spanish, and how they feel more comfortable with the language every day they are with us, fills us with pride and happiness.

Our team is passionate about education, constantly ensuring that the experience at our summer school will be remembered for many years to come. Our impressive Mallorcan estate of 15.000m2 also includes a swimming pool, riding area, tennis courts, organic vegetable garden and fruit trees.

Every morning we open our doors at 9am and close at 4pm. We also have our early bird and night owl services available from 8am to 5pm.

We carry out different activities throughout the day to build self-confidence and creativity.

It is a pleasure to enjoy the magic of our kitchen team. The natural products prepared with love are always praised by those who choose us every year. A balanced diet supervised by our nutritionist, as well as the experience of our kitchen team ensure that eating at The Academy Summer School is an amazing experience for all.

In short, this one will be another unforgettable summer.

Spanish and fun are guaranteed!

Each week of Summer school is based on a particular theme with related activities:

Week 1:Jungle Adventure - June 27/ July 1

Week2: Team GB - July 4/ July 8

Week 3: Commotion in the ocean - July 11/ July 15

Week 4: Rock around the world - July 18/ July 22

Week 5: Friends of the Earth - July 25/ July 29

For more information and to register your children please click HERE