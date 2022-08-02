From September, Palma College will not only be offering the BTEC in Sport that is equivalent of one A Level, but also the Extended Diploma which is the equivalent to three full A Levels. It is the perfect course for students that love sports but are not sure what type of career or degree they would like to follow in the future.

Working in collaboration with Loughborough College, they can offer a diverse course offering insight into health, fitness, coaching, anatomy, physiology, also tourism, psychology, business, and marketing related to sport and other interesting topics. The course is a mixture of in person teaching at Palma College with a Loughborough College teacher and a small part online direct with Loughborough College. Students will be graded via assessments ranging from written reports, portfolios, and posters to verbal assessments, presentations, and practical observations.

On completion of the Extended Diploma there are opportunities for progression into universities worldwide or other Higher Education qualifications. Students who successfully pass the Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport will be guaranteed a place on any BSc programme offered at Loughborough College. Also, they could progress on to Sport Science, Sports Coaching or Sports Therapy degree programmes validated by Loughborough University other higher education on full degree single or combined courses, worldwide, for example degrees in:

· CAFE Sports degrees

· Teaching degrees

· Exercise, Health, and Fitness

· Sports Psychology

· Tourism

· Sport and Leisure Management

· Marketing

· Sport Business Management

From more information, please email jw@palmacollege.com, or call 971724083 to make an appointment.



