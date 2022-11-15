A very big thank you to all the parents and students who contributed to the harvest hamper collection. We were overwhelmed with your generosity. All the supplies will be much appreciated by the charities on the island. The donations were given to the Allan Graham Charity for Kids, SOS Mamás and Comedor Tardor in Palma.

Huge congratulations to the PTA for organising such a wonderful Harvest Fair just before our half term break. What a lovely event! It was so nice to see families in the courtyard enjoying the atmosphere and buying some delicious home produce. The PTA raised a fantastic 675€. Donations will be made to the Allen Graham Charity for Kids to go with the harvest hampers that The Academy collected for them.

We are so proud of the generosity of our community!

Reading Buddies

It is lovely to see the Reading Buddies up and running again without the restrictions imposed by separation into bubble groups during the challenging times after the pandemic.

The children in Year 1 met their Year 4 buddies and sat outside on the tennis court to read with their new buddy. Then came the turn of Year 3 who teamed up with Year 5 students for a lovely reading session.

Maths is Fun!

Year 5 students have been exploring their times tables by playing lots of different games.

They have been playing multiplication bingo, times table jenga, uno (having to say the times table as they put the card down!) and using our new times table cubes to help support the learning. They have had lots of fun practising them and it helps to remember the times tables!

Career counselling at The Academy

Our International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students in DP1 and DP2 have had the opportunity to visit two international university fairs.

In October the two groups went into Palma Convention Centre where they visited the UNITOUR Fair and just before half term they went to Manacor to visit the SRT FAIR International University Fair which was held at The Rafa Nadal International School.

These visits enable the students to find out about the choices available to them after The Academy IB Diploma Programme. They the chance to speak to many university representatives from different international universities about the different courses on offer, the application process, entry requirements and student life in general.