On Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st February, Baleares International College will be heading to the Trui Teatre in Palma to perform their annual show musical. This year their performance is Over The Rainbow. This musical is a story of a journey to get back home and the friends you meet along the way. Be careful what you wish for, as it isn’t always as it seems! Sometimes it is better to look and see what you have had all along without noticing. We join the characters in finding the magical city in their quest to have their wishes granted, hoping to avoid danger on the way.

Baleares International College have produced two musical productions over the last two years, with the most recent one being BIC Rocks You, which was performed at Paguera Auditorium last February. However this production is very exciting for the school, as this is the first time they will be performing at the Trui, a much larger theatre.

There will be nearly 200 students involved in this production, and they cannot wait to show off what they have been working on. One of the students Genevieve Walsh says "I love performing on stage and I have always loved singing too. I am so thrilled to be the Wicked Witch of the West this year."

Tickets are available for this production. Standard seating tickets are €15 and premium tickets are €20. These can be purchased from the school by emailing Miss Mayes the drama teacher at nicola.mayes@balearesint.net.

Winner of the Come In Bookshop voucher

The winner of our 25 euros Come In Bookshop voucher was Oliver Brown in Year 8! At the Christmas fair last year, the library had a stand and Oliver was one of the students that wrote his name and favourite book onto our favourite book list. He cited his favourite book as Way of the Warrior Kid. We have since purchased this book for our library and will try to purchase the other three in the series.

We think many of the students will enjoy to read this series. Oliver reported that Way of the Warrior Kid is his favourite book because it motivates him to be a better person and to face his challenges. The author, Jocko Willink, inspires him and makes him want to be the best version of himself every day.

Oliver looks forward to the long awaited opening of our library and we hope that we will be able to stock more of the books that our students will enjoy to read. Get ready to immerse your children in a world of imagination, knowledge and endless possibilities.

Our collection of books spans a wide range of genres and topics, catering to the diverse interests of our young readers. Our library will not just be a space for reading, but a haven for exploration, creativity and discovery. We have cozy reading areas and an atmosphere that will spark your child’s love for learning. Watch this space for news on the opening of our school library.