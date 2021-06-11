The primary children from Nursery - Year 6 have been preparing poems to perform for parents for their traditional June concert. Following Covid regulations the pupils are speaking out with expression but are not able to sing. Children in Years 2 - 6 have adapted their poems to their masks; voices have to project even further as their words are absorbed by their masks.

We are, however, extremely proud of their performances. The poems have been recorded to create a video to share with parents at the end of the year. The children have learnt how to use their eyes to convey expression and their body language helps to narrate their “stories”.

The Please Mrs Butler poems by Allan Ahlberg have been selected for their humour - they relate school anecdotes about the excuses that children come up with when homework is incomplete, head lice, being the last one to be chosen in a football team, supply teachers, playground rumours and school dinners!

The children have also made up their own school poems in a similar style. The pupils had great fun getting together costumes - especially when they had to dress up as teachers!