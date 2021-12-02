The House System is an exciting and integral feature of school life at Baleares International College.

The idea behind the House system is that there is a vertical and even split of the children, of all ages in each of the four Houses. A sense of inclusion and engagement in a common enterprise can have academic benefits as well as social-emotional ones, and the Whole School House System was developed to promote a positive and inclusive culture at Baleares International College, a caring and supportive environment where all students are welcome and valued, and can demonstrate loyalty allegiance while contributing to the success of their House.

The benefits the Whole School House System include:

1 The system is inclusive of all learners and includes sporting, academic and artistic endeavours.

2 Promotes positive self-esteem, self-identity, belonging, integrity, teamwork and pride amongst all students.

3 Peer support to help promote positive mental health and develop a common goal between school staff and students.

4 Promotion of students’ responsibility and student voice, cooperation, communication and leadership skills.

5 Skills valued for job applications and better preparation for future employment.

6 Constant and consistent encouragement for students to achieve their best.

These Houses compete against each other in a friendly environment.

We trust the senior students in each House will look out for the younger ones, enabling the seniors to benefit by learning leadership and organisational skills themselves.

When a child joins BIC they become a member of a particular House along with all the staff in the school.

