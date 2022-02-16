The last two weeks at The Academy International School have been particularly special as both the Junior and Senior School students embraced the environmental theme week and loved taking part in all the activities associated with protecting our environment and creating more awareness of all the positive things we can do.

The children worked together to paint planets, to save the small world sea animals by removing the plastic rubbish from their home, to create a jellyfish from recycled material, to re-use plastic bottles by turning them into beautiful flower pots while another group made wonderful sensory bottles. Throughout the week there was lots of gardening and the children potted sunflower seeds in recycled plant pots. In lessons the students learnt about recycling and reducing waste.

Teachers were very creative in doing cross curricular activities such as pie charts made from recycled materials in maths lesson, groups worked out their carbon footprints and did calculations of the impact of different daily activities on the environment.

We had a no worksheet Wednesday to reduce printing, and the younger children learnt all about how to sort different materials for recycling. Our older students looked at “The Business of Recycling” which is one of the fastest growing commercial sectors globally and reviewed the business challenges and opportunities through a series of video presentations and discussion topics.

With the creative ideas of all the students who worked so hard on recycled art and crafts we were able to organise Our Great Recycling Exhibition for everyone to see the strong message we want to send about putting into practice the 3 Rs.

Finally last Friday, Carnival came a bit early to The Academy School and we had lots of fun on our last day before the half term holidays celebrating our ‘Re-use, Reduce, Recycle’ themed parade which brought out the creativity in the students, and parent helpers, as the costumes all had to be supporting the environment.