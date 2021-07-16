Dear Sir,

Let’s keep this simple. It beggars belief, but of no surprise. Whilst those of us here in Mallorca, that are business owners and stake holders in tourism. Not to forget all of those associated with the industry and dependent on our island’s prime source of income. Everyone has gone far and beyond to try ensure a return to some form of normality and safety for our visitors.

So, the islands have been returned to the ‘amber list’. Why should we not have expected this? We have all had the protocols rammed in to our heads for so long. Yet, this invasion of pointless so called ‘student study trips’, has proved a game changer. Even the tourism minister said they add nothing to the islands. So why the **** was it allowed to happen?

The weak Government of the Baleares is now culpable. Armengol must go. Will she? I doubt it.

After 35 years in tourism and it’s development, I have never witnessed such ineptitude. For others to decide?

My apologies, my Spanish is not sufficient to convey this to those who need to be held to account.

Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hogan