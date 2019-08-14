Mainly clear skies with a light breeze. 14-08-2019

Shares:

Mainly clear skies are expected today with highs of 31º and lows of 16º.

Summer weather continues with a slight chance of rain in the northeast of the island.

Humidity is expected to be around 70%.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sa Pobla.................................. 32.3 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 31.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.......................30.9 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.0 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 15.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 15.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portolcolm....................................................... 39 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 36 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 27 (km/h)

Manacor........................................................... 25 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 50 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 45 (km/h)

Manacor........................................................... 43 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 41 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami....................................... 40 (km/h)