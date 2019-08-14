Wednesday's Weather
Mainly clear skies are expected today with highs of 31º and lows of 16º.
Summer weather continues with a slight chance of rain in the northeast of the island.
Humidity is expected to be around 70%.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Sa Pobla.................................. 32.3 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 31.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................30.9 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.0 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 15.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 15.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portolcolm....................................................... 39 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 36 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)
Binissalem........................................................ 27 (km/h)
Manacor........................................................... 25 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 50 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 45 (km/h)
Manacor........................................................... 43 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 41 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami....................................... 40 (km/h)
