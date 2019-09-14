What's On
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Saturday / Sunday
Today
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Binissalem, Vermar. 18.30: Barrel race. In front of Vins Nadal. 20.00-24.00: Goletart - art, sculpture, photography, performance. C. Goleta and adjoining; Saxophobia Funk Project at 24.00 in Plaça Metge Borràs.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 17.00: Gathering for the underwear race; 18.30: Address and then start of the underwear race. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 23.00: Night party - Cirko, Disccovers, Xanguito, DJ. In the square.
Cala Sant Vicenç, Festival Cavall Bernat. 17.30-24.00: Music, food trucks and craft beers. DJs and bands (Market Noise, Val 9). At Cala Molins.
Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 20.00: Firing of rockets and raising of the banner. 20.30: Bigheads, giants and pipers procession; dance of the Archangels and the demon. 21.15: Hip-hop, Latin and urban dance; 21.30: Traditional dance - Es Majoral, Es Revetlers, Las Llares de Torreorgaz (Caceres). Plaça Sant Miquel.
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 18.00: Tardeo evening party. At the sports ground.
Manacor, Fira de Setembre. 19.00: Craft beer and summer swing beer festival. Music from Monkey Doo and others. Plaça Sa Mora.
Mancor de la Vall, Craft Beer Show. 12.00: Ten artisan breweries. Music from Wacky Tobacco (swing), The Exploding Boys (tribute to The Cure), The Other Side - Pink Floyd Experience.
Pina (Algaida), Fira de Pina. 18.00: The fair with local products, classic cars, food trucks, children's activities. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar de Sineu. Sa Font to the square.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - Julian Vaughn Quartet. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros.
Palma. 17.00: Annie, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 21.00: Jekyll & Hyde, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Santanyi. 20.00: Santanyi International Music Festival - Natalia Salom (soprano), Pedro Mateo (guitar); Garcia Lorca, Granados, Rodrigo and others. Santuari de Consolaciò. Free
Cala Ratjada. 20.00: Capdepera Chamber Music Ensemble - violins, cello, piano. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Free.
Escorca. 18.00: Sonya Godarska (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortes (piano); Bizet, Rossini, Strauss and others. Vinyes Mortitx, Ctra. Pollensa-Lluc km. 10.9. 15 euros. Tickets from Club Pollença or www.euroclassics.es.
Inca. From 16.00: Estacion de Sonido, Oscar Romero and various other DJs/acts. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Free.
Palma. 20.30: Sergio Bustos Trio - Latin American, tango. Casa Planas, Avda Sant Ferran 21. 15 euros.
Tomorrow
FIESTAS
Binissalem, Vermar. 19.00: Line dance, local products. Plaça Església.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 10.30: Children’s activities. L’Escola courtyard. 19.00: Human towers. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 19.30: Sheepdog trials; 21.30: Glosadors. Sports ground.
Manacor, Fira de Setembre. 09.00: The fair; vehicles exhibition, children's games, giants and more. 19.00: Manacor Fashion Day. Railway station esplanade and Plaça Sa Mora.
Pina (Algaida), Fira de Pina. 12.00: Benefit raffle in the square. 17.00: Family concert by Centimets & Family Band; 19.00: Algaida Band of Music concert; 21.00: Musical performance by senior citizens association. All in the square.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Binissalem. 20.00: Biel Font (guitar and vocals) with band. Casa Llorenç Villalonga gardens, C. Bonaire 25. Five euros.
Palma. 12.00: Annie, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 18.00: Jekyll & Hyde, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Esporles. 20.00: Saxophobia Funk Project. Placeta Jardinet. Free.
