Today, January 29

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free of charge.

CINEMA

Palma. Opera and Ballet Screenings at 20.45 with the live opera “La Bohème” from London’s Royal Opera House showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Charles Castronovo, Andrzej Filonczyk, Gyula Nagy and Peter Kelln. Stage Director Richard Jones. Duration 155 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office. Also showing at Ocimax Aficine in Mahon.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 17.55. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 storytelling with “Unas gafas mágicas” by Centimets Teatre at Biblioteca Can Sales (near Es Baluard Museum and the upside down house). For children over 3 years.

Tomorrow, January 30

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Mahler Symphony No. 7. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Ses Salines. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. First trophy to Campos, Porreres, Felanitx. From Plaça Major. 170,7 kilometres. www.vueltamallorca.com.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA



Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.15 (Not on Tues/Thur); 17.15; 12.15 (Sat & Sun only); 10.00 (Sun only)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20/22.30





Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy 19.40/22.05/00.30 (Fri & Sat only)

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.40/22.00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy. Awards Nominated for 3 BAFTA’s and 3 Oscars.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.30