The Biggest Little Farm follows two dreamers and their beloved dog when they make a choice that takes them out of their tiny L.A. apartment and into the countryside to build one of the most diverse farms of its kind in complete coexistence with nature. Showing in English in Palma. 30-01-2019 Youtube: GameSpot Universe Trailers

Today, February 1

A warm welcome to passengers onboard the Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.

FIESTAS

Felanitx, Sant Antoni. 13.0 bonfire, ballroom dancing and folk dances by Abeniara, Joan Simó and DJ Eloy at Son Proenç. Free.

Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 11.00: Giants. Plaça Vila.

Son Servera, Sant Ignasi. 11.00: Solemn mass. 11.45: Floral offer to the statue of the shepherd boy. Plaça Sant Joan. 12.00: Award of the Metge Joan Lliteres Prize. Town hall. All in memory of the plague of 1820.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Cala Ratjada. 20.00 with Inot at Centre Cap Vermell – Municipal Office in Cala Ratjada (Carrer de lÁgulla, 50) in Cala Ratjada. Info 971 819 467. Tickets 12 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office.

Manacor. 19.30 Minorcan artist Guiem Soldevila “Barnasants” and cellist Pau Cardona at Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n) Manacor. Info 971 554 549.Tickets on sale Monday-Friday 10.00 to 13.00 and 17.00 to 20.00 and one hour before the event at the ticket office. Info www.teatredemanacor.cat. Free.

Palma. 19.00 gospel music with Coral Vint and Sing at Sala Ireneu Espectacles (Calle Textil, 9) in Palma Poligono Son Valenti. Tickets 8 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office.

Palma. 20.00: Sickside and others (hardcore and metal music). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Seven euros.

Palma. 21.00 Germans Tanner present their fourth album “En òrbita permanet” at Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12) in Palma. Info 971 725 210. Tickets 10 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Rhapsody of Queen - Queen tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 22.00 Superstitious Rock Band at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Rock music from Bon Jovi, Euopre, Skid Row, Van Halen, Guns & Roses and others. Tickets 8 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alaro. 20.30 folk dances by S’Estol Porrerenc at the Plaza de la Vila. Free.

Palma. 17.00 / 21.30: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 11.30 and 18.00 children’s pedagogical concert “Small Universe” where the creation of the universe is explained through dramatisation and music at CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3) in Palma. Info 971 178 500. For children between 3 and 6 years of age. Price 6 euros. La Caixa members get a 50% discount.

Palma. 19.00 charity family event “Sinfonía para 4 patitas” in aid of ADAMallorca (animal) where music, illusion and dance will be on stage at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. All proceeds will go to the animal association. Tickets 5 euros. In advance at www.saladante.com.

SPORT

Palma. Football match at home. At 18.30 between Real Mallorca and Real Valladolid CF at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

Pollensa. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Third trophy to Alcudia, back to Pollensa, then to Puig Major, Soller, Deya, Banyalbufar, Estellencs, Andratx, Es Capdella, Camp de Mar, Puerto Andratx. From Plaça Major. 168,9 kilometres. www.vueltamallorca.com.

CINEMA: Films showing in English

Judy (2019)



Plot summary Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock. Director Rupert Goold. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 12. Category Biography/Drama/Romance. Awards Nominated for 2 Oscar’s including Best Actress and 3 BAFTA’s. Winner for Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Renée Zellweger.

Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10

Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 12.15 (2/2); 19.15 (4/2)

Judy MAHON 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.20 (3/2)

Dolittle 2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00

Jojo Rabbit (2019)



Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)

The Biggest Little Farm (2018) See trailer above

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15

1917 (2019)



Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.20 (2/2); 21.15 (4/2)

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)



Plot summary Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 15 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance Awards Nominated for 5 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45

Tomorrow, February 2

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 16.00: Floats parade. From Escoles Velles. Followed by children’s entertainment and mini-disco. Plaça Vila.

Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair. 09.30-14.30: Almond blossom products, old agricultural machinery, folk dance (at 12.00). Casas de Ca’s Hereu.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Rhapsody of Queen - Queen tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, www.ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Lloseta. 18.00 interactive concert “Artefactes musicals” at Lloseta’s theatre. Tickets 3 euros children and 5 euros adults.

SPORT

Playa de Palma. 09.50: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Fourth trophy to Llucmajor, Algaida, Sineu, Santa Margalida, Binissalem, Consell, Santa Maria, Esporles, Coll de Sa Creu, Genova, Portopi. From Avda. Fra Joan Llabrés. 159,6 kilometres.

SPECIAL EVENT

Palma. Festival of Light with the winter solstice at 08.00 for a brief moment light will shine through the 1,236 panels at Palma’s Cathedral and illuminating the interior of the nave. Free of charge. (Every year on 11 November and 2 February)

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

