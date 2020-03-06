Ensemble Tramuntana with Director: Barry Sargent in a concert in Deya in 2018. They will perform Mozart's Requiem. 02-02-2020 Youtube: Ensemble Tramuntana

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.35/19.40/21.45

Onward FESTIVAL PG Animation 11.30 (8/3); 21.00 (10/3)

Onward MAHON PG Animation 18.00 (9/3)

Skin (2018)

Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

Skin CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Drama 16.15/18.20/22.00 (Not on Saturday 16.15)

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.45/20.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 19.10 (10/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.15/19.55/22.00

The Gentlemen MAHON 16 Action/Crime 20.20 (9/3)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.35

Friday, 6 March

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Mozart’s Requiem - Ensemble Tramuntana, Orfeo l’Harpa d’Inca, Cor de Cambra Musicantes, Maria Casado (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Sebas Serra (bass). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 18-20 euros.

Llucmajor. 11.30 organ music at the church of Sant Miquel.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Damià Oliver - Majorcan folk-pop. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.

Palma. 20.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 21.00: Quique González - Spanish singer-songwriter; rock. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Portol (Marratxi). 21.30: Miranda Jazz Quartet - experimental. Espai Cultura Ciutada Illegal, C. Major 1. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00: Yunke - illusionist. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30-33 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

FAIRS

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). At Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Runs until Sunday April 19. Hours are Monday to Thursday 17.00 to 23.00; Friday 17.00 to 02.00; Saturday 10.00 to 02.00; Sunday and holidays 10.00 to 24.00.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CRUISE SHIPS

Marella Dream: 54,763tn; Registry: Malta; Arrives: 08.00; Departs: 17.00

Launched: 1986; Refurbishment: 2014; Length: 243m; Capacity 1533 - 1773 passengers; Crew: 600; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Saturday, 7 March

FAIRS

Algaida Events Time. 10.00-20.00: Fair for weddings, communions, parties, etc.; music, bar and restaurant. Sa Casa Mallorquina, C. Esglèsia 3.

Manacor, Fira de les Dones (Women’s Fair). From 09.30: Female-run businesses; artisan craft; music and gastronomy. Sant Vicenç Cloister and Plaça Convent; 20.00: Jo Jet and Maria Ribot. Antoni Maria Alcover Public Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00. 10.30: Xeremier pipers. 11.00: Official opening at the main marquee. 18.00: Circ Bover - street circus. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 11.00-01.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Tots Plegats Festa (All Together Party). From 11.00: Catalan culture, with music from Rumba Katxai. Can Alcover, C. Sant Alonso 24. Free.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira del Cavall. From 16.00. 19.30: Parade by Sant Jordi horse riders. 19.30: Horse tricks and jumps. 20.00: Gathering of batucadas. 21.30: CORREFOC.

MUSIC

Alaro. 11.30 organ music at Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Lloseta. 20.00: Pollensa Band of Music. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Five euros.

Palma. 19.00: Mozart’s Requiem - Ensemble Tramuntana, Orfeo l’Harpa d’Inca, Cor de Cambra Musicantes, Maria Casado (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Sebas Serra (bass). Palacio de Congresos. 17-21 euros.

Palma. 19.30: Cor de Son Dameto choir. Monti-Sion Church, C. Monti-Sion 22. Five euros.

Palma. 20.00: Sara Reus - Majorcan pop-rock. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Chicago Life - musical with songs from Burlesque, Cabaret and La La Land. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.40-30.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 21.00: Bob Wayne - from Seattle; hillbilly, blues, punk. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Twelve euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Alcudia. 18.00 theatre with “Tina la Bruixa Fina” at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 8 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office.

Palma. 18.00 musical with “La Pandilla Canina” (Paw Patrol) at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros.

Santanyi. 18.00 musical “Caputxeta, el musical” (Little Red Riding Hood) at the Auditorium. Tickets 15 euros.

SPECIAL EVENT

Palma. 10.45 an opportunity for parents/grandparents/carers to meet with professionals to share ideas for a support group for adults bringing up children with autism and other additional needs. Taking place at The Coleman Community Hall (90 min maximum including refreshment break). Please let us know you are coming at premisesanglicanmallorca@gmail.com. (Just adults this time as we have no provision for supervising children).

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CRUISE SHIPS

Aidasol 71,304tn; Italy; Arrives: 05.00 Departs: 22.00; Launched: 2011; In service: 2011; Length: 252m; Capacity 2,580 passengers; Crew: 1,097; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.