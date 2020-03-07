Last year's ceramics fair in Marratxi. 10-03-2019 Youtube: Diariodemarratxi.com

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Skin (2018)

Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Saturday, 7 March

FAIRS

Algaida Events Time. 10.00-20.00: Fair for weddings, communions, parties, etc.; music, bar and restaurant. Sa Casa Mallorquina, C. Esglèsia 3.

Manacor, Fira de les Dones (Women’s Fair). From 09.30: Female-run businesses; artisan craft; music and gastronomy. Sant Vicenç Cloister and Plaça Convent; 20.00: Jo Jet and Maria Ribot. Antoni Maria Alcover Public Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00. 10.30: Xeremier pipers. 11.00: Official opening at the main marquee. 18.00: Circ Bover - street circus. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 11.00-01.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Tots Plegats Festa (All Together Party). From 11.00: Catalan culture, with music from Rumba Katxai. Can Alcover, C. Sant Alonso 24. Free.



Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira del Cavall. From 16.00. 19.30: Parade by Sant Jordi horse riders. 19.30: Horse tricks and jumps. 20.00: Gathering of batucadas. 21.30: CORREFOC.

MUSIC

Alaro. 11.30 organ music at Sant Bartomeu church. Free.



Lloseta. 20.00: Pollensa Band of Music. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Five euros.

Palma. 19.00: Mozart’s Requiem - Ensemble Tramuntana, Orfeo l’Harpa d’Inca, Cor de Cambra Musicantes, Maria Casado (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Sebas Serra (bass). Palacio de Congresos. 17-21 euros.

Palma. 19.30: Cor de Son Dameto choir. Monti-Sion Church, C. Monti-Sion 22. Five euros.

Palma. 20.00: Sara Reus - Majorcan pop-rock. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Chicago Life - musical with songs from Burlesque, Cabaret and La La Land. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.40-30.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 21.00: Bob Wayne - from Seattle; hillbilly, blues, punk. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Twelve euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Alcudia. 18.00 theatre with “Tina la Bruixa Fina” at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 8 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office.

Palma. 18.00 musical with “La Pandilla Canina” (Paw Patrol) at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros.

Santanyi. 18.00 musical “Caputxeta, el musical” (Little Red Riding Hood) at the Auditorium. Tickets 15 euros.

SPECIAL EVENT

Palma. 10.45 an opportunity for parents/grandparents/carers to meet with professionals to share ideas for a support group for adults bringing up children with autism and other additional needs. Taking place at The Coleman Community Hall (90 min maximum including refreshment break). Please let us know you are coming at premisesanglicanmallorca@gmail.com. (Just adults this time as we have no provision for supervising children).

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CRUISE SHIPS

Aidasol 71,304tn; Italy; Arrives: 05.00 Departs: 22.00; Launched: 2011; In service: 2011; Length: 252m; Capacity 2,580 passengers; Crew: 1,097; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Sunday, 8 March FAIRS

Algaida Events Time. 10.00-20.00: Fair for weddings, communions, parties, etc.; music, bar and restaurant. Sa Casa Mallorquina, C. Esglèsia 3.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00. 12.00 / 13.00: Folk dance with Es Raiguer and Jaravera Folk. Main marquee. 18.00: Folk dance with Engalba. Main marquee. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 11.00-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira del Cavall. 10.00: Opening of the fair. Horse auction. 11.00-13.30: Exhibitions and show (Son Reus Dreams and Son Vivot. Fair closes at 17.30. MUSIC

Felanitx. 19.00: Mar Grimalt, Estepa Blanca and others. Activities for International Women’s Day. Cultural Centre, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida 3. Free.

Manacor. 19.00: Stravinsky’s Histoire du Soldat. Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2.

Palma. 18.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Magi Garcias (piano); Bach, Beethoven and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri.

Palma. 20.00: Joan Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin); Bach, Kreisler and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 12 euros.

Soller. 18.00: Mozart’s Requiem - Ensemble Tramuntana, Orfeo l’Harpa d’Inca, Cor de Cambra Musicantes, Maria Casado (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Sebas Serra (bass). Sant Bartomeu Church. 17-20 euros. CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 12.05 EducaAFICINE with the screening of the animated/family film “Juguetes Guardianes” Toy Guardians (China/South Korea - 2017) at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Tickets 3 euros. For all ages. More info at ww.aficine.com. Duration 88 minutes.

Palma. 17.30: Recuérdame, musical tribute to the Disney film Coco. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es. PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. SPORTS

Palma. 12.00 Football match at home between Atletico Balears and UD Ibiza-Eivissa at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00. Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge. MARKETS 08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).