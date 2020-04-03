Handprints, you can make it today and paint it later. 02-04-2020

Your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman

You may have heard about the Stockport Spiderman (or men as it turns out as there are two, Andrew Baldock and Jason Baird) who are using their hour of exercise time each day in the UK to visit local kids and entertain them. We are not so lucky in Majorca to have that alloted outside time permitted to us, but our local police have been trying to make up for that. A couple of days ago a flier started doing the rounds on social media proclaiming that Andratx police would come to your house and entertain your child if they happened to have a birthday.

“Celebrate your birthday with the Local Police and Andratx Civil Protection!” says the flier. “If you have children who will celebrate their birthday during these days of confinement and you would like to give them a surprise just call us and we will come to your house and sing Happy Birthday to them. We would love to make their day a little more fun”. Now, I can’t confirm if any other local police forces are doing this but last night two children in my village were both visited by a police truck dressed up in fairy lights, a policeman wearing a spiderman suit (of course) and some extremely loud honking and Spanish party music.

During these tough days with children stuck indoors every fun thing helps to lift their mood. I know that adults are also struggling but for the younger ones I know that it is very difficult for them to understand why they are not allowed outside, as well as the obvious risk of them also feeling fearful and anxious. Along with the actual virus, emotions can be contagious as well. If you are looking for inspiration for things to do with

children stuck indoors then head over to https://www.facebook.com/groups/MajorcaMallorca and click on Ideas For Kids. Many of the members have made suggestions and added links to games and crafts you can try out.

During the lockdown remember to spend extra time playing with children. Children will rarely communicate how they are feeling, but will often make a bid for attention and communication through play. Don’t be surprised to see therapeutic themes of illness, doctor visits, and isolation through play.

Understand that play is cathartic and helpful for children—it is how they process their world and problem solve, and there’s a lot they are seeing and experiencing in the now.

Thanks to our local rozzers for doing their bit to not only keep us safe and indoors but also try to lift the spirits, we appreciate you and everything you are doing. Now, I wonder if my husband, whose birthday falls on April 10, would be considered… I for one wouldn’t look so good in a Spiderman suit!

Try out this idea for a handprint project.

INGREDIENTS

500g of plain flour

250g salt

250mls of water (add slightly more water if necessary)

Bake in oven on lowest heat for 3 hours or until rock hard (took about 4 hours for ours)

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the flour and salt then add the water. Mix into a dough. Roll out onto flat surface into desired shape about 1-1.5cm thick (remember to sprinkle some flour down to prevent sticking). Place on a baking tray. Make hand imprints (as deep/clear as possible). Place in the oven on the -lowest heat possible- and leave for 3-4 hours or until completely solid top and bottom. (Check the bottom is rock solid before you take it out and make sure you have it on the oven's lowest heat or it will burn instead. Alternatively you can leave to air dry for a couple of days in a cool dry place).

Paint with your choice of paints/colours. Seal with any kind of varnish or sealer to preserve it for example, varnish, or a PVA and water mix. if you don't have paints then make it and paint it at a later date!