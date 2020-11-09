The Festival of Light. The "eight" of the Cathedral - the reflection through the eastern rose window below the smaller western window. 09-11-2020 Youtube: VIDEOSMALLORCA2

Wednesday, 11 November

Palma. 08.15: The Festival of Light. The "eight" of the Cathedral - the reflection through the eastern rose window below the smaller western window. This can be followed on the Cathedral's website - catedraldemallorca.org.

Palma.10.45: The Anglican Church Remembrance Day Services. Holy Communion with act of Remembrance. Limited seating so please let us know if you wish to attend either service: secretaryangicanpalma@gmail.com. Ss. Philip and James church is located at Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6 Son Armadans, Palma.

Portals Nous. Bulletin columnist and writer Anna Nicholas on Wednesday 11, November from 16.00 to 19.00 booking signing of Haunted Magpie, the second in her new Majorca crime series. This time a serial killer’s on the loose and pets are disappearing from sleuth Isabel’s village! To book an appointment or place an order for a signed copy for collection, call: Kay Halley, Universal Bookshop, Ctra Andratx 26, Local 4, Portals Nous. Tel: 971 676 116 universalbookshop@yahoo.com

Thursday, 12 November

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Selection of Beethoven Overtures: Symphony No. 2, Corolian Overture, Leonore Overture No. 3, Consecration of the House. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Friday, 13 November

Calvia. 20.30: Alejandra Burgos - rock. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Fifteen euros. See video above.

Palma. 18.00: Academia 1830 - Beethoven Symphony No. 3 (Enrique Sánchez. flute; Sebastia Pou, violin; Oriol Palau, cello; Valentin Moldovan, piano). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 12-15 euros.

Palma. 19.30: Simfovents Palma - Bizet, Rodrigo and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Clan Zibar - zingara eastern European music. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros. palmacultura.net.

Palma. 20.00: Dervish - Irish folk. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. CANCELLED.

Saturday, 14 November

Buger. 19.30: International Encounter of Composers - tribute to Antoni Caimari Alomar. Jean-Pierre Dupuy (piano). Fundació ACA, C. Son Biali. Bookings: fundaciomusicalaca@gmail.com.

Caimari. 18.00: Juan San Martin Guerrero (organ), Tomeu Segui (harpsichord). Caimari old church. Free.

Lloseta. 20.00: Orquestra Lauseta, Josep Burguera (euphonium). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou 1. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - el Musical. Sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. 12 euros. movesmallorca.com.

Palma. 20.00: Ana Alcaide Trio - traditional music. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Three euros.

Pollensa. 12.00: Circ 'Peix' circus act. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Bookings, Circ Bover Facebook.

Pollensa. 18.00-21.00: Opening of the Artisans Show (Pollensa fair reduced). Sant Domingo Church.

Santa Margalida. 20.00: O'Veus - a cappella. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Five euros. Bookings: 971 523 895.

Sunday, 15 November

Bunyola. 18.30: Marga Cloquell (soprano), Toni Bujosa (piano), Pere Suau (recitation). Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Campanet. 12.30: Parnaso - baroque music (Marta Alcover, flute; Pablo Moreno, double bass; Guillermo Femenias, lute and guitar; Josep Tatay, fagot). Sant Miquel Church. Ten euros.

Felanitx. 19.00: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra. Felanitx Church, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. Free.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 12.00: O'Veus - a cappella. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou. Free. Bookings: 971 524 189.

Manacor. 20.00: International Encounter of Composers - Ensemble Musiques Présentes (violin, cello, flute, clarinet, piano, percussion). Fartàritx Church, C. Sant Jeroni. Bookings: fundaciomusicalaca@gmail.com.

Montuiri. 12.00: La Fada Despistada - family concert. Plaça Major. Free.

Muro. 11.00: Virtual Pumpkin Fair - concert by Monkey Doo (swing jazz). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Free.

Paguera. 19.00: Calvia Choir - zarzuela, "La Corte de Faraón 2.0". Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Ten euros.

Pollensa. 10.00-13.00 / 16.00-19.00: Artisans Show. Sant Domingo Church. Runs until November 29: Monday to Friday, 16.00-19.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-13.00.

Pollensa. 18.00: Concert for violin and piano - José Manuel Álvarez, Andreu Riera. Mare de Déu dels Angels parish church. Free.

Sa Pobla. 19.00: Gabriel Fiol, Cello Works 2 (cello and electronic loops). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Free entry with invitation; ticketib.com.

English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) events

· Central District hold coffee mornings at the Hotel Saratoga, in Palma on November 12th it will be at 11.00. They then are holding an American Thanksgiving Lunch 13.00 for 13.30 at los Delfinos, Portals Nous ESRA members can consult their Newsletters for booking info.



· North East hold their coffee mornings every Wednesday at the Bonanza in Cala Millor from 11.30 onwards.



· North have a coffee morning in Puerto Pollensa at the Hostal Borras on the Church Square every Thursday 10.30 to 12.30. There is to be a November lunch Friday 13th at Can Josep (Llenaire) 13.30 this must be reserved with the Chairperson.



· South East are still holding both monthly lunches and their weekly coffee mornings. November lunch is at Porto Cari on the Cala D'or Marina Tuesday 10th at 13.00 and their weekly coffee mornings are always at La Residenia in S' Alqueria Blanca.



Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters. In some cases the menu is published and choices need to be made for the District Committee member to comunicate with the Restaurant. Some Districts are already considering their Christmas events so be sure to look them up either on-line or in the Newsletters.



