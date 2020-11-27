Less than a month to Christmas, and no reason why groups cannot meet up for social pre-holiday menus, seated in suitably distanced tables of six. All the restaurants in my Top Tips are happy to discuss Christmas menus and will do their best to accommodate parties. How lucky we are in Majorca to have such a great choice of excellent restaurants offering menus to appeal to most tastes and pockets!

Top Restaurant Tips

· Welcome back Secret Garden Portals now open from Thursday for drinks and serving lunch Friday to Sunday. I love sitting in their pretty garden tucking into one of their outstanding Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Not just a comfortable restaurant, they have 7 screens showing sport, a darts room and a pool table outside. Great to have them back. Oratori 9, Portals Nous. Tel: 711 013 480

· La Pescaderia de Andi now offer an outstanding 3 course menu del dia for 15.95 euros. Including bread, aioli, curry butter, tomato jam, glass of house wine or draft beer. Starters this week have been seafood salad and pork tongue with capers. Mains Tuna skewer, Paella and chicken with Provencal herbs. Dessert or coffee. Certainly brilliant value.

The normal menu offers a totally new concept of dining. On entering you chose from a long bar of fish, that I’m assured is delivered absolutely fresh daily. Included in the price of each main dish are a dozen bowls of delicious innovative salads to suit all tastes, plus a variety of fresh breads. This large spacious corner restaurant also offers a comfortable covered terrace. Avinguda de Joan Miro 322. San Augustin. Tel: 871 779 751

· The Merchants Steak & Lobster is certainly a dining experience. This charming stylish restaurant in the heart of Palma’s La Lonja also has tables in its delightful courtyard. Apologies to friends who call this inventive surf-and-turf steak house the best kept secret. It’s just too good not to share. Sourcing freshly caught lobster and premium steaks cooked to your perfection. Something for all tastes. Weekend brunch and dinner including a truly memorable Sunday Roast. Taking reservations for Christmas now. Special pre-Christmas gatherings by arrangement. Carrer del Apuntadors 15. Reservations Tel: 871 520 289

· The Crows Nest, Cala Mayor. If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa look no further. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Pretty restaurant with fairy lights giving a magical atmosphere after dark and offering sea views during daytime dining. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705

· A Ma Maison celebrating its 9th Anniversary. When this cosy little restaurant in Santa Catalina opened during the height of the economic crisis, everyone shook their heads declaring it would never last. But innovative chef Saloua proved them all wrong. Her hard work, fabulous food, warm welcome and big smile soon gained her word-of-mouth popularity. Her description of cooking with passion forever accurate. She cooks to order and will adapt to all diets and allergies: Tel: 971 91 96 97 Carrer Soler 18A

· Restaurante Gaby, on the beach in Paguera has an exceptional 11.95 euros Menu del Dia throughout the day. Although offering a choice of 13 starters and mains I tend to always start with their delicious fish soup followed by grilled sole. Also tapas, vegetarian options and full menu to suit all. Sunny terrace with relaxing panoramic sea views.

· Bellavista’s 10 euros Puerto Alcudia has an excellent All day Menu Del Dia (inc weekends) offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. My favourite Vitello de Tonnato starter sees me regularly returning. Despite the price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. They are taking reservations for Christmas Day. Checkout menu. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

· El Faro, situated in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euro Menu del Dia includes evening dining on weekdays. Checkout November’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious restaurant with white tablecloth and linen service. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676

· Nova Del Mar, stylish bar/restaurant overlooking Cala Nova Port San Augustin. Serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily either on their sunny terrace or in their bright trendy interior overlooking the Port. I enjoyed my hamburger last week but also salads and vegetarian options. Tel: 629 667 524

· Meson Son Caliu, has an excellent new chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euro quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Best to reserve Tel: 971680086

· Delfinos Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever is renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Tel:971676449

Do cut out today’s page of outstanding restaurants. Something for all pockets, each recommended. Support our local businesses and enjoy!