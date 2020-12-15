Last week’s article focused on the fabulous Xmas tree at Port Adriano and the even more fabulous motoring baubles below. This time I’d like to take a look at one car which is a Christmas decoration in itself. As you’ll see in the photo, the owner of this flower power Citroen 2CV got seriously stuck into the seasonal theme and made everyone smile. It’s an interesting use of tree lights.

The very existence of the 2CV is thanks to Michelin, who as the biggest creditor, took over bankrupt Citroen in 1934. Michelin initiated a project to design a vehicle which could motorise France’s largely rural population. So you can think of the 2CV as a direct replacement for the horse and cart. Certainly in France. Moving onto today, you can tell that this particular one is a post 1975 model because of the rectangular headlights. The Christmas tree lights I believe are a recent addition. With so much character and after such a long production run it’s a shame they are not made anymore. They do brighten our roads with their unique style and personality.

The 2CV, or two horse power Citroen was made from 1948 to 1990, that’s quite a long production run. Initially the engine produced 9 horsepower from the 395cc air cooled opposed two cylinder. Later on during its long lifetime the engine grew to 602cc with a heady output of 29 horsepower. Having been subjected to many journeys in 2CVs over the years I can vouch for the fact that 29 horsepower is no hindrance to spirited travel as long as one utilises momentum from both the engine and car to maintain progress.

The major down sides, until one becomes accustomed, are the highly alarming angles of body lean in cornering at any notable speed. Let’s just say it feels like the car is going to topple over, but it doesn’t. What’s amazing is the sheer grip and tenacity with which this Citroen grips the road on its skinny Michelins. That ability may be explained by the fact that the 2CV project was headed by racing car designer André Lefèbvrein whose obsession was the maintenance of contact between tyre and road surface. Michelin also designed a radical new radial tyre specifically for the 2CV. That radial tyre construction is universal today. And as we all know the radial tyre, as opposed to its predecessor, the bias or crossply, handles very well.

Moving swiftly onto the petrol head meet last week, some 32 stunning cars turned up to celebrate the season finale. The last such get together of this year and and the biggest turnout so far, demonstrating its popularity. Well we are a nice bunch. During the evening donations were made to the Radio One Mallorca Christmas Appeal which includes many good causes, specifically helping many disadvantaged by the pandemic.

By the way, we will be back, all things being equal, as they say. In early March, date to be advised. So be warned, there will be more motoring action. In the meantime we will be covering rallies and one off events around the island and elsewhere in the auto universe. Stay safe and Season’s Greetings to petrol and other heads alike.

The weekly Thursday car meetup returns to The Blue Nest in Port Adriano early March 2021.

Inspiration by The Classic Car Club at www.cccmallorca.com. Gentlemen Driving Mallorca at www.gentlemendriving.com & on Facebook.

The American Car Club on Facebook, motorofmallorca on Instagram, coolcarsmallorca on Facebook & Instagram & the Petrolhead Society on web, Facebook and Instagram.