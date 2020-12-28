Tuesday, 29 December

Manacor. 11.30 / 19.30: El llibre de la selva (Jungle Book) - musical, featuring S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 17.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Wednesday, 30 December

Inca. 18.30: Francesc Blanco, Maria Victòria Cortès (pianos); tribute to Baltasar Samper. Casal Cultura, C. Can Dureta 5. euroclassics.es.

Palma. 17.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Biel Ensemble - ten-piece ensemble; works by Darius Milhaud and Antoni Torrandell. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Thursday, 31 December

Palma. 17.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Friday, 1 January

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Mirella Hagen (soprano); Bizet, Donizetti, Puccini and others. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Miguel Gavilán - illusionist. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten to twelve euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Saturday, 2 January

Alaro. 19.00: Jaime Anglada - pop-rock. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 12 euros.

Colonia Sant Pere. 19.00: Amb Cor de Cordes - two classical guitars; Christmas concert. Cultural centre, C. Sant Mateu. Free.

Deya. 19.00: O'Veus - a cappella; soul, rock and the occasional carol. Sant Joan Baptista Church. Free.

Manacor. 19.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Mirella Hagen (soprano); Bizet, Donizetti, Puccini and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 20 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 11.30 / 18.00: One, two, three ... folk - Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel and other classics with swing, reggae and country styles. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Six euros. caixaforum.es.

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Miguel Gavilán - illusionist. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten to twelve euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Puigpunyent. 18.00: Xanguito - Majorcan pop-rock-rumba. Puig de Na Fatima School, Camí Sa Vela 65. Free; invitations 971 614 455.

Sunday, 3 January

Esporles. 18.00: Harpsichord recital. Casa des Poble. Free.

Manacor. 18.00: Lluís Cabot and the Reina group - indie. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Marratxi. 12.00: Marratxi Youth Symphony Orchestra. Plaça Sant Marçal. Free.

Montuiri. 12.00: Projecte Assac - Càndid Trujillo (xeremia pipes and traditional instruments), Sebastià Llabres (vocals, guitar), Carles Planells (ethnic percussion); Christmas-themed concert. Plaça Ajuntament. Free.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.30: Los Javaloyas - veteran Majorcan pop group who have been around since the 1950s. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Miguel Gavilán - illusionist. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten to twelve euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Petra. 20.00: Petra Band of Music. Teatre Es Quarter, C. Sol 5. Two euros.

Monday, 4 January

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Christmas Corner

Palma. Christmas Nativity scenes at the Town Hall (Plaza Cort) from 9.00 to 21.00 Monday's to Friday's; Saturday's, Sunday's and public holidays from 9.00 to 20.30. Free. Limited places. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at El Corte Ingles on the Avenidas 4th floor. Hours are Monday’s to Saturday’s 9.30 to 21.30. Free. Taking place now until January 8.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at Santa Catalina Market (Plaza Nevegació, s/n). Open during market hours. Closed Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Palma. Christmas Nativity C & A (Calle de Santa Jaume, 2 at the courtyard). Hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Closed on December 25 and January 1 and 6. Opens on Saturday December 5 until January 22.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at the Historic Centre and Balearic Military Culture (Calle Sant Miquel, 69 bajos). Hours Monday’s to Saturday’s from 10.30 to 14.00. Free. From December 9 until January 7.

THE ANGLICAN CHURCH CHRISTMAS SERVICES

Epiphany Wednesday 6th January

· 12.30 Holy Communion

Christingle Sunday 31st January

· 10.00 Holy Communion

· 12.00 Holy Communion

Church of St. Philip and St. James,

Nunez de Balboa 6, Son Armadans,

07014 Palma 971 73 72 79