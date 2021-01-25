The relationship of artist-partners Tomas (Stellan Skarsgård) and Anja (Andrea Bræin Hovig) is put to the test after Anja gets a life-threatening diagnosis, in this probing and affecting film from Maria Sodahl (Limbo, The 7 Deadly Sins).

08-08-2019Youtube: TIFF Trailers

These are the current films being screened in English and Norwegian/Swedish.

For latest information visit their website here.

Hope (2019)

Times: 15.10, 17.10 and 19.35

Starring: Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård and Terje Auli.

Director: Maria Sødahl.

Sinopsis: The relationship between artist-partners Tomas and Anja is put to the test after Anja gets a life-threatening diagnosis.

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Genre: Drama & Romance.

Rated: A

Language: Norwegian and Swedish. (see video above)

23 Walks (2020)

Times: 15.05 and 19.50

Starring: Graham Cole, Bob Goody and Dave Johns.

Director: Paul Morrison.

Sinopsis: A gentle, sweet, funny, romantic story of love in later life following a couple in their sixties, Dave and Fern, who get to know one another over the course of 23 dog walks.

Genre: Comedy, Drama & Romance.

Duration: 1 hour 42 minutes.

Rated: 7

The Father (2020)

Times: 15.20 and 19.45. Not showing on Tuesday 26 January at 19.45.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss.

Director: Florian Zeller.

Sinopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7

Festival Park in Marratxi will remain closed until February 18.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.