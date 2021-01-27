On Friday coming to the big screen at CineCiutat is the action film News of the World starring Tom Hanks. Also showing the 1996 psychological thriller film Crash.

News of the World (2019)

Times: 11.05 (only on Saturday), 15.35, 17.15 and 19.35

Starring: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel and Tom Astor.

Director: Paul Greengrass.

Sinopsis: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes.

Genre: Action, Adventure and Drama.

Rated: PG-13.

Crash (1996)

Times: 19.40

Starring: James Spader, Holly Hunter and Elias Koteas.

Director: David Cronenberg.

Sinopsis: After getting into a serious car accident, a TV director discovers an underground sub-culture of scarred, omnisexual car-crash victims who use car accidents and the raw sexual energy they produce to try to rejuvenate his sex life with his wife.

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 18.

Both the films 23 Walks and Hope (Swedish/Norwegian) will still be showing next week. Watch this space for new times.