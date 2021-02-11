On Friday new release coming to the big screen at CineCiutat is the biography/drama Mrs Lowry & Son. Still showing this week is the documentary The Painter and the Thief both in English and Norwegian, Charlie Chaplin's film The Kid and News of the World starring Tom Hanks.

Mrs Lowry & Son (2019)

Times: 15.40, 17.25 and 19.50

Starring: Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall and Wendy Morgan.

Director: Adrian Noble.

Sinopsis: A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.

Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes.

Genre: Biography, Drama and History.

Rated: 7.

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

Times: 17.20

Starring: Karl Bertil-Nordland, Barbora Kysilkova and Øystein Stene.

Director: Benjamin Ree.

Sinopsis: An artist befriends the thief who stole her paintings. She becomes his closest ally when he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full time care, even if her paintings are not found. But then the tables turn.

Duration: 1 hour 46 minutes.

Genre: Documentary.

Rated: 12.

Language: English and Norwegian.

The Kid (1921)

Times: 16.00

Starring: Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance and Jackie Coogan.

Director: Charles Chaplin.

Sinopsis: The Tramp cares for an abandoned child, but events put that relationship in jeopardy.

Duration: 1 hour 8 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Family.

Rated: T.

News of the World (2019)

Times: 17.35 and *19.20 (*Not showing on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday).

Starring: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel and Tom Astor.

Director: Paul Greengrass.

Sinopsis: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes.

Genre: Action, Adventure and Drama.

Rated: PG-13.