Two weeks until Easter and both restaurant interiors and terraces open for business! Albeit restricted, yet how wonderful to see our island coming back to life! Not a time to drop our guard, but what a pleasure to finally enjoy a coffee and a tasty meal seated and served. Understandably many restaurants have decided to wait a little longer before opening. So, this week we have some restaurants with open terraces, others still simply offering their delicious takeaway options to suit all tastes. Many still delivering to your home. So do call and check first. Either way please support these resourceful restauranteurs who have worked so very hard to bring food to our tables during the worst of times.

Restaurant Guide

Welcome back to A Ma Maison!

At last renowned chef Saloua is able to offer discerning diners her gourmet menu del dia, comfortably seated in her charming restaurant. Separate rooms making it is easier to provide safe distancing. As she cooks freshly to order, any allergies and dietary needs can be taken into consideration. So, to those excited to enjoy top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef, this is for you. Tuesday to Sunday 13hr till 16.30hr. Carrer Soler 18A in Santa Catalina. Call: 971 919 697.

MarChica

This super stylish gastrobar tucked behind Porto Pi, is now serving their outstanding food on a delightful terrace that offers panoramic views. Also a takeaway and a home delivery service. Serving Mediterranean/Asian cuisine with an excellent sushi bar. Their special dish of the day changes daily. Open Wednesday to Sunday 13-17hrs. Do try their excellent Sunday brunches to the cool sounds of DJ Chris Marina. Carrer Torre de Paraires 1. 07015 Palma. Tel: 971 593 902.

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova

Takeaway service since 1997, offer home delivery of scrumptious meals to the San Augustin, Calamayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Beyond possible with a little surcharge. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, fabulous gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Their chopped liver pate historic! Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

Happie Happie Snackbar

Takeaway and delivery service (terrace open). Majorca’s first Dutch snackbar, their friendly staff delivering amazing snacks and food throughout the South. Try something special like original Dutch French fries with sweet mayonnaise and Dutch Northsea herring. Plenty of healthy options including vegetarian and vegan dishes. Checkout their menu for Southern fried chicken, Slow cooked BBQ spare-ribs, spicey chicken burger and fish dishes. They also carry a wide variety of Dutch products on sale on their shelves. Carrer George Orwell 3, Palma 871 100 120 www.happie.es.

The Crows Nest

In Cala Mayor, serving in house dining between 13hr to 16hr, if you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu offering lovely sea views. Also now serving tasty daily menu del dia (changing daily) starting from 15 euros Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705.

The French Coffee Shop

Open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals with large terrace serving quality breakfasts and snacks, is known island wide for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. 678 371 419.

Raft 19 Bistro

Paseo Cala Gamba 19, delivery to Soller in evenings. Takeaway and outside seating. Excellent menu created by innovative New Zealand top chef Murray. Checkout their weekend takeaway menu including Roast port and crackling with onion gravy or Beef Bourguignon pie with mushrooms and red wine in a buttery puff pasty. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12hr to 16.30hrs. All food cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

Meson Son Caliu

Great Spanish food. Open every day from midday for in house dining. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Slightly reduced seating so best to reserve Tel: 971680086.

El Faro

Warm covered dining, even on a rainy day, situated in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euros all-day menu del dia. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Top quality fish and I highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676.

Ramshackle



Terrace dining, open Monday to Friday from 8hr to 17hr; Saturday 9hr till midday. Favourite with locals to take advantage of the sunny terrace to enjoy their wide variety of breakfast options. Comprehensive freshly made lunch menu with delicious daily specials. Plus tasty snacks including homemade wraps, and salads. Easy parking. Perfect for a relaxing meet up and chat in the sun. The top of Puerto Portals c/Benito Feijo 2 Tel: 681 107 709.

Bistro 49

El Toro (at the furthest end by the roundabout). 13hr-17hrs and 18hr-20hrs. Offers a delicious 16.80 euros lunch menu plus extensive a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr. Their tasty menu changes each week. Fridays special battered cod and chips with mushy peas. Plus homemade desserts. Try their renowned full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/ 666999018.

Chez Nous

Freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. A La Carte or daily menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 20hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) in Palma. Call 640 328 676.