The biggest flea market in Mallorca takes place in the village of Consell between Santa Maria del Camí and Binissalem every Sunday from 08:00-14:00.

It’s been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Town Hall is now allowing 190 fixed vendors to set up their stalls in the market in weekly shifts.

The market reopened on Sunday under a blanket of thick fog, which sparked doubts about whether anyone would turn up for the first day of trading in a while at the famous Antiques Market which is also known as Mercat dels Encants.

Councillor Margalida Llabrés joined Local Police Officers in Consell to make sure no one sneaked in early and make traders and customers aware of the health and safety regulations.

It didn’t take long for the car park to start filling up, with drivers paying a 1 euro fee for the privilege and people came from miles away to haggle over jewellery, second-hand clothes, antiques and vintage furniture.

There was a steady flow of potential buyers throughout the morning and the Police were clearly ready for anything. When a man who’d left his face mask at home, covered his mouth with a handkerchief and asked where he could buy another one, the Officer sprinted to his car and brought back a spare mask.

For the first few Sundays there will be a maximum of 80 vendors and the traders don’t have to pay an occupancy fee until next July.

Xisco Credo’s stall was one of the busiest on Sunday and he was pleasantly surprised by the number of people.

“At first I thought that things weren’t going to get underway, but throughout the morning the influx has been constant, without crowding and people are respecting the coronavirus measures."

After months of restrictions in Mallorca, people are desperate to get back to normal and be able to enjoy a day out at the market and haggling for pieces they can’t resist.

“I waited a year to go back to a flea market and I wanted Consell to be the first one I visited,” Argentine Maria Belén Arce told one of the stallholders.

For many traders, Sunday was a chance to get back to normal, sell their goods and showcase future projects.

Steven Vives brought his hand made lamps and furniture to Consell on Sunday and says sales were up and down throughout the day.

"Sales are always better around midday when there’s more people in the market,” he says.

The great thing about the Consell Antiques Market is that there are a few cafés and street food stalls, so when you get tired of trailing you can have a bite to eat and a cuppa and watch the world go by.

It’s takes about 20 minutes to walk from Santa Maria del Camí train station to the market, or you can always take a taxi.