Drivers are banned from the road between Puerto Pollensa and Formentor lighthouse from 10:00-19:00 from today until next September 15, with few exceptions.

Residents and business owners in the restricted area have criticised the measures, claiming the Provincial Traffic Office has not given them the relevant authorisation to access their homes and businesses.

"There is absolute chaos and a total lack of information, we don't even know what to do to when guests visit. Our house is subject to restrictions and that is absolutely unconstitutional,” said local resident, Javier Merino.

Colomer viewpoint

Miquel A. Cabrer from the Colomer viewpoint bar says he sent an email formally requesting authorisation to formentor@dgt.es two weeks ago, but has received no reply from the Provincial Traffic Office.

He's also extremely worried about how the restrictions will affect his business, especially after the economic effects of the pandemic.

"We're not even making a third of the takings of a normal year and now we have to dealing with this," he said.

Taxi drivers are allowed to take passengers to the first section of the road between Puerto Pollensa and Formentor beach, with prior authorisation and there’s also a shuttle bus from Puerto Pollensa to Formentor beach every 30 minutes and to the lighthouse every hour.

The shuttle will stop at Colomer viewpoint, Cala Murta and Cala Figuera and passengers don't need to buy another ticket between stops, as long as their journey takes less than an hour.

Business owners fear that tourists may not stop at the Colomer viewpoint, because there’s no shade or bathrooms.