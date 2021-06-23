The 60th edition of the Pollensa Music Festival will be held from July 16-August 28 and and the Mallorca Turisme Foundation is one of the sponsors.

The presentation of the festival programme was attended by Pollensa Mayor, Tomeu Cifre; Festival Artistic & Management Advisor, Pere Bonet; Consell de Mallorca President, Catalina Cladera; Biel Bauzà from Colonya Caixa Pollensa and Mª de Mar Suau from the Son Brull hotel.

"This program is based on our 60th anniversary and other birthdays such as the 180th anniversary of the birth of Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky; the 100th anniversary of the death of Camille Saint-Saëns and the 300th anniversary of the Brandenburg Concerts,” explained Pere Bonet. "We have tried to combine different styles and legacies from all over the world with two baroque programmes, two symphonic programmes and two recitals. We are also opening up to new audiences with a jazz concert on July 16, a family concert on August 12 and a solidarity concert by Escolania de Lluc on August 25.”

Renowned pianist, Yuja Wang will open the 60th edition of the Pollensa Festival in the Cloister of the Convent of Sant Domingo on August 5 at 22:00.

"The Pollensa Music Festival is an immense tradition from an artistic, cultural and tourism recovery point of view and its ambitious programme alternates between individual concerts and orchestral concerts that maintain the spirit of the Festival,” said Mayor Cifre. "The aim is to make Pollensa a benchmark tourist attraction and the Music Festival a reference in worldwide.”

"In order to have a cultural event of this level and excellence we want to place Pollensa and Mallorca on the international music scene,” added Catalina Cladera, who pointed out that the Consell de Mallorca contributes 50,000 euros to the event. “Music and culture lovers from Mallorca and all over the world come to the Festival, which continues to entertain Pollensa’s residents and visitors with excellent music.”

"The Pollensa Festival should be congratulated on its 60th anniversary; it has a lot of merit and despite all the obstacles everyone will be able to enjoy the festival and the musical performances,” said Biel Bauzà.

"Thanks to the Pollensa Festival, music has been acerbic in this town and is a reference for the Municipality,” said Mª de Mar Suau. “We are very proud to contribute our grain of sand to the 60th anniversary event.”

There will be 9 concerts in the Cloister of the Convent of Santo Domingo and they will all be held at 22:00, except the Family Concert on August 12, which will start at 21:00.

Tickets will be available from June 26 at festivalpollenca.com and at the Festival office on Tuesday or Saturday between 10:00 and 13:30 and from 16:30-19:00. Tickets will also be available at the Box Office between 20:30 and 22:00 on the day of the concert.

From June 23-June 25, season tickets can be renewed and full season tickets can be bought from the Pollensa Music Festival office.

At 22:00 on August 28, the Akademie Für Alte Musik Berlin will commemorate the 300th anniversary of the composition of the Brandenburg Concertos by JS Bach and perform all 6 concertos.

Concert Schedule:

Friday, July 16 at 22:00:

‘Jazz & contemporary songs’ by Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner

Thursday, August 5 at 22:00:

Pianist Yuja Wang & clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer

Saturday, August 7 at 22:00:

Balearic Symphony Orchestra, directed by Joshua Weilerstein and featuring Cellist, Edgar Moreau

Thursday August 12 at 21:00:

‘The Colours of Metal’ Family Concert, which is a Barcelona Auditorium production

Saturday, August 14 at 22:00:

Academy of Early Music, directed by Richard Egarr

Wednesday, August 18 at 22:00:

Tenor Piotr Beczala & pianist Camillo Radicke

Saturday, August 21 at 22:00:

Adda Symphony, directed by Josep Vicent and featuring guitarist, Pablo Sáinz-Villegas

Wednesday, August 25 at 22:00

Escolania de Lluc Solidarity Concert featuring pianist, Andreu Riera

Saturday, August 28 at 22:00:

Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, Bach concertos