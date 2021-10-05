The Miss Tourism World Spain 2021 beauty pageant is scheduled to take place in Portopetro on Saturday and 21 women from all over Spain will be vying for the coveted title.

The girls have been getting to grips with the busy schedule of acts, activities and events that they will be involved in this week, but they did manage to factor in some fun too.

They spent a few hours testing their skills at the Mallorca Bowling Alley and on Sunday night they were treated to a fabulous dinner and dancing at the Sky Lounge Restaurant in Cala d’Or marina.

A number of unofficial titles, which are sponsored by local companies are also being awarded every day, including Miss Social Networks, Miss Sympathy, Miss Beautiful Hair and Miss Model of Spain and each one comes with a gift.

But each and every one of the girls will be hoping to win the biggest prize of all, the national title and a ticket to the International competition.