It’s Christmas at Porto Pi and there’s a beautiful 12 metre high tree and lots of Christmas decorations to admire.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday with a parade and live music in the shopping centre and there’s lots more planned over the next couple of weeks, including workshops to create your own Christmas tree from December 10-12 and how to customise wooden Christmas ornaments from December 17-19.

From December 10 to 24, Santa Claus will be on the Upper Floor, next to Misako with his Magic Elf.

Children can give their letters to Santa on Friday, December 10 and Friday, December 17 from 17:30-20:00; on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18 from 11:00-13:30 and on Sundays and public holidays from 17:30-20:00.

Opening times are: 11:00-13:30 and 17:30-20:00 and 20:00-22:00; from 11:00-13.30 and 17:30-20:00 on December 23; from 11:00-13:00 and 16:30-18:30; on December 24 and from 10:00-12:00 and 17:00-19:00 on Weekends.

There will also be a photo booth to print photos of the children with Santa Claus.

Children can give their letters to the Royal Pages on December 27-30 from 11:00-13:30 and 17:30-20:00; on January 2-4 from 11:00-13:30 and 17:30-20:00 and on January 5 from 11:00-13:30.

Porto Pi is also offering free gift packaging for all customers on the Ground Floor.

Porto Pi was recently given a total makeover and has 4 floors with more than 100 branded stores, leisure options, culture and catering, green areas and terraces.