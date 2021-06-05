The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, and her Vice President and Minister of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, visited this Friday the Palma International Boat Show, which is taking place until Sunday (6th of June) at the Moll Vell Fairground.

The Palma Boat Show is organised by the Institute for Business Innovation (IDI) and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association. The authorities were guided by a representative of the IDI during their visit over the more than 80,000 square meters sized exhibition area, representing the offer of different sectors such as nautical tourism, shipyards, refit, electronic services, navigation systems, water sports, etc.

Armengol declared, that to organize the Boat Show in spite of the actual difficult situation is a clearly proof of "our commitment to diversify and deseasonalize the regional economy".

"The fact that the Palma International Boat Show has become the first on-site fair in Europe since the beginning of the pandemic means that we have done things well: that our citizens have behaved excellently and that we are a safe place concerning the health situation".

Therefore Armengol thanked the whole society on the islands for its commitment. "The way we de-escalated the restrictions in a slowly, rigorously and wisely form has allowed to restart our economic and touristic activities and to enjoy being the first ones to organize a fair likes this".

Balearic Vice President mentioned: "We all know that we left some very hard months behind us. A time that has forced us to take difficult measures, which have limited economic and social activity, but with the only and primary gain to save lives. The yachting industry is part of the economic diversification strategy and of our commitment for a more quality tourism and high added value. The sector generated a turnover of more than 560 million euros a year, and more than 5,000 direct jobs in almost 2,000companies".

Armengol and Yllanes were accompanied during the Boat Show Visit by the mayor of Palma, José Hila; the president of the Consell Insular de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera; the councillors Mercedes Garrido, Martí March, Mae de la Concha, Josep Marí Ribas and other members of the regional executive.

The Palma International Boat Show counts this year 227 exhibitors and 185 boats on land and on water. The fair coincides with the Balearic Yacht Show, a virtual meeting place created last year by the Chamber of Commerce of Mallorca and the Balearic Marine Cluster, offering more than twenty conferences concerning the future of the industry