The Department of Tourism of the Town Hall of Andratx made this video to try to show everyone some of the wonders hidden in our municipality. Our beaches, our mountains, our history, our heritage, our people... It is difficult to summarize everything in two minutes, but we hope you like it. This is Andratx! And we love it!

Baltasar Porcel, a native of Andratx, wrote in 1966 that there is "a radiant light that explodes over the Andratx valley". "It is vast and elongated - from the mountains to the sea - shaping the western tip of the island and the wild coast."

Andratx has long been an inspiration for writers, as it has been for so many others. And the reason lies with its charm and its unexpected contrasts. It is a unique place with an incomparable combination of mountain and sea, with a blend of tradition and modernity, with numerous routes for hikers and cyclists, and with superb gastronomy.

The beaches of Andratx are a magnet in the summer - Camp de Mar with its curious islet, Sant Elm, Cala Egos, Cala Llamp ...; all of them special. But Andratx is far more than sun and beach. The valleys and mountains provide abundant opportunities to enjoy nature and activity. The ever increasing numbers of hikers and cyclists are evidence of this, while there is a seemingly infinite number of natural delights to be discovered.

The Dry Stone Route, GR 221, passes through the Tramuntana Mountains, a Unesco World Heritage site, one that is full of dramatic landscapes. And it is in Andratx where these landscapes begin; Andratx opens the door to this unforgettable hiking route.

The La Trapa Nature Reserve, the Castle of Sant Elm, the Mola de s'Esclop mountain are all to be found within Andratx, while close to the coast is Majorca's largest islet, Dragonera. A nature park that will form part of the future Dragonera Marine Reserve, the islet has abundant native flora and fauna and provides spectacular views.

Diving, sailing, canoeing, golf at Camp de Mar; these are just some of the other activities to be enjoyed in Andratx. More sedate are explorations of its villages. There is Andratx itself, replete with history, museums, the Castle of Son Mas and the Santa Maria Church; S'Arracó, Sa Coma, Sant Elm and the bustle yet fascination of Puerto Andratx, where - as with Sant Elm - one can have lunch or dinner right by the sea.

The gastronomy combines regional, national and international styles; a speciality is the fish. High-quality restaurants are to be found both inland and by the coast, as is accommodation - hotels, hostels, agrotourism. Andratx caters for everyone.