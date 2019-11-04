Santanyi, home to some of the best beaches in Majorca. 14-01-2019 Youtube: Ajuntamet Santanyí

Shares:

Santanyi is located in the south east corner of Majorca.

The town of Satanyi has a lively market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The honey coloured buildings are built using the golden sandstone as used in the building of Palma Cathedral and La Llonja in Palma. This stone is still quarried here today.

The coast covered by the municipality extends around 35 kilometres along the south east coast of Majorca. Picturesque coastal areas include Cala Esmeralda, Cala D'or, Cala Figuera, Portopetro and Cala Llombards, to mention a few.

Our main tourist resort of Cala d'Or consistis of three principal areas: the town centre of Cala d'Or, Cala Egos and Cala Ferrera. It offers many small, fine sandy beaches including Cala Gran, Cala d'Or, Cala Egos, Cala Es Forti, Cala Serena and Cala Esmeralda.

The town centre is very lively in the summer months but much more low key than the larger and more populated resorts in Majorca. The pedestrianised area offers a variety of shops, bars, and restaurants. Also popular is the marina area which welcomes yachts and chartered boats throughout the year.

Cala D'or was one of the first major tourist resorts in Majorca. The buildings were themed on Ibiza, small pretty white-washed villas, apartments and houses and even the hotels had to stick rigidly with this theme.

The town of Cala Figuera stretches from high cliffs to the south of the town to the fishing harbour at the end of a fjord-like inlet which holds some of the most picturesque traditional buildings in the whole of Majorca, as well as a number of millionaires' mansions overlooking the scenic harbour entrance.

The pretty fishing port of Portopetro is just a five-minute journey by car and can also be reached by the mini tourist train.

Cala Llombards is small cove surrounded by cliffs and pine forest.

Santanyi is also home to a protected natural area, the Mondrago Natural Park. With tall cliffs and pine forests and traditional cultivation it is one of the most visited parks on the island. It was declared a Natural Park in 1992.

Many walking trails can be discovered at the Mondrago Natural Pak and of course we cater for golfers with the Vall D’Or golf club. There are also many cycling trails to enjoy around Santanyi and as the area is quite flat this is perfect for families

The area is also steeped in history with over 150 archaeological sites, evidence of the existence of a productive agriculture and farming tradition since at least the Talaiotic / Iron Age period.