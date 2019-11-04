Located in the Carrer Sant Jaume, a small alleyway between the commercial Avenida Jaime III and the romantic Rambla, the 5 star Hotel Gloria has an authentic ambience and exquisite personalized service shines out with its own soul.

The philosophy of feeling in an authentic Mallorquin manorial home has been the theme during the meticulous integral reform of this listed building. Preservation of the existing original components and of many others that were discovered during the renovation process was key to return the authentic but also elegant and warm atmosphere to all areas of the hotel. This philosophy is also reflected in the 5 star individualized service for each guest with a casual and distended style to feel even more at home.

Each one of our luxurious rooms is luminous and cheerful. Materials and elements are common to all rooms but each one has singularities that provide each room with its own identity making it exclusive, ideal to relax and rest.

We have created spaces to help you free yourself from your routine, our spa and roof-top terrace.