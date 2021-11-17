Mallorca has a wealth of museums distributed around the island. Visit the museums to learn the history of this land and the old customs that have been passed down through generations. Art exhibitions from all periods, ranging from classical pieces to the latest avant-garde, are also on display.These museums share a common feature. They are all located in buildings of great historic and heritage value.

Mallorca has a wealth of monuments that stand out for their grandeur and elegance. Some of them are located in the capital, with the Bellver Castle and the Cathedral at the top of list. However, the “part forana” (the land lying outside Palma) has a magnificent architecture that is part of the history of the island.

Mallorca has been a source of inspiration for many artists whose names are written in golden letters in the history of 20th century art. Joaquín Soroya, Santiago Rusiñol, Anglada Camarasa, Joaquín Mir and Joan Miró, among others, were captivated by the landscape and nature of the island and particularly by its unique light. This has been a contributing factor to the abundance of cultural centres and art galleries on the island. As a result, Mallorca enjoys an intense exhibition activity throughout the year. There is a rich variety of proposals ranging from museums and private collections to the bright young hopes of today’s art scene.

Castles, palaces and Cathedral

Catedral de Mallorca. La Seu

Popularly known as "La Seu". A Gothic cathedral from the 14th-16th centuries with later additions from different styles.

Castell de Bellver

It houses the Municipal History Museum. The Gothic castle of circular ground plan was built by order of King Jaume II.

Castell de Capdepera

Castle located in a strategic point with visibility of Menorca. King Jaume II built it in 1300 as a defence from sea attacks.

Castell de sa Punta de n'Amer

A late 17th century defensive tower known as “es Castell” (the castle), which was used as a watch point.

Castell de Santueri

Santueri castle is the best-preserved rock castle on the island, located near Felanitx.

Hostatgeria del castell d'Alaró

Today there are remains of the walls, towers and wells. S’Hostatgeria was converted into a refuge of the Dry-stone Route.

Palacio Real de la Almudaina

This 10th century Muslim fortress is currently the King’s official residence for ceremonies and receptions.

Palau del Consell

El Palau (Palace) del Consell is the main seat of government of the Consell de Mallorca (Council of Majorca)

Museums across the island

Es Baluard Museu d'Art Modern i contemporani in Palma

Modern and contemporary art museum located in the old defence bastion on Palma’s Renaissance walls.

Fundació Miró Mallorca

The foundation building, designed by Rafael Moneo, hosts temporary exhibitions of a selction of pieces by Joan Miró.

Museu de Mallorca

It has an important archaeological and painting collection. The building is of traditional architecture with Barroque, Elizabethan and Neogothic elements.

Museum of the windmills - Molí d'en Garleta

Flour restored mill that works as center of interpretation of the mills of Majorca and headquarters of the Friends' Association of the mills.The exhibition traces the history and typology of the windmills in the Balearics. Located in the former windmill of en Garleta.

Museu d'Art Sacre de Mallorca

Collection consisting of more than 1200 mostly ecclesiastical pieces of different types: painting, sculpture, ceramics, graphic documentation, textiles and anthropology.

Museu Marítim de Mallorca

Shipwrecks, lighthouses, sailors’ stories, traditional vessels, maritime skills and biodiversity. Guided tours can be arranged via e-mail: informaciomaritim@conselldemallorca.net.

Can Planes - Space of art and culture

Sant Antoni i el Dimoni Museum and Contemporary art museum

Can Gordiola - Glass Museum

A factory founded in 1719; demonstration of handcrafted glass-making using the glassblowing technique.

Lafiore

Glass shop and museum. Glassblowing demonstration.

Can Prunera - Museu Modernista

Modernist building with period furniture. Permanent collection and temporary exhibitions of contemporary art.

Inca Footwear Museum

The Footwear and Leather museum is located in a wing of an old Cavalry Barracks known as Quarter General Luque.

Krekovic museum

A museum centred on the Croatian painter Kristian Krekovic, who moved to Palma in 1960.

Museo Histórico Militar de San Carlos

An interesting example of 17th century defence architecture with an arms collection.

Museo sa Bassa Blanca - Fundación Yannik y Ben Jakober

The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum is a symbiotic space between art, nature and architecture, founded by Yannick Vu and Ben Jakober.

Museu d'Història de Manacor (Torre dels Enagistes)

A 14th century house which belonged to the Jesuits of San Ignacio in the 17th and 18th centuries

Museu d'Història de Manacor. Ethnographic section.

Molí d'en Fraret hosts the Ethnographic Section of Museu d'Història de Manacor.

Museu de Ciències Naturals de Costitx

The museum is located on the 2nd floor of the Casa de Cultura. It exhibits a collection of animals larger than 1 cm.

Museu de Mallorca:Muro Ethnological Section

It is the ethnological section of the Museu de Mallorca. It is located in a 17th century house known as Can Simó.

Museu del Fang

The museum holds an exhibition of traditional Mallorcan ceramics: white and red-clay pottery and siurells (whistle figures).

Museu Fundación Juan March

This 18th century building with Modernist elements is the headquarters of the Fundación Juan March in Palma.

Museu Martí Vicenç

Permanent exhibition of pieces by the cloth artist Martí Vicenç.

Museu Monogràfic de Pollentia

A collection of archaeological pieces are exhibited in this 14th-century former hospital.

Museu parroquial de Sant Jaume

Small museum exhibiting the holy vestments which are part of the history of the parish church.

Museu regional d'Artà

Opened in 1927. Archaeology and zoology sections, as well as an important ethnology.

Museum and artistic fund of the City council of Porreres

A contemporary art permanent exhibition in an 19th century stately home.

Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience

Interactive space that brings us closer to the world of tennis player Rafael Nadal and elite sport.

Stately houses and gardens

Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert

18th century stately house now converted into a cultural centre.

Casal Solleric

The house was built in the second half of the 18th century. At present it houses an exhibition hall.

Els Calderers

It is one of the most representative estates in the plain of Mallorca.

La Granja

Mallorcan stately home of traditional local architecture. Beautiful garden, Mallorcan speciality tasting and demonstration of traditional trades.

Son Marroig

It is one of the most well-known stately homes in Mallorca. It belonged to Archduke Louis Salvator of Austria.

Raixa

The estate of Raixa is a Majorcan "possessió" around Italian-style courtyard.

Marivent Gardens

The gardens at the Marivent Palace -over 40 different plant species- are an example of the Mediterranean flora.

Botanical garden and Balearic museum of natural sciences

The garden is open to visitors as a Mediterranean flora preservation, research and knowledge centre.

Jardines de Alfabia

Interesting gardens surrounding a Mallorcan estate on the south wall of the coll de Sóller. Beautiful fountains.

Botanicactus

Humid garden with plants from tropical countries and a navigable lake.

Jumaica

Tropical park, banana field in the Can Pep Noguera complex.

Art galleries and exhibition centres

Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet

Painting collection by Josep Coll Bardolet and temporary exhibitions.

Fundación Barceló

The foundation is located in the building known as Casa del Marqués Reguer-Rullán.

Fundación Bartolomé March - Palau March Museum

A contemporary sculpture collection with pieces by Rodin, Chillida and Henry Moore.

Casa Llorenç Villalonga - Museu Literari

House museum dedicated to the Mallorcan writer Llorenç Villalonga, one of the greatest figures of 20th century Catalan literature.

Casa-Museu Dionís Bennàssar

The house where the artist spent half of his life and undertook his important activity as a painter.

Casa-Museu Fra Juníper Serra

The house exhibits mementos, maps and paintings of the life of Father Serra.

Casa-Museu Pare Ginard

The house where the important folklorist was born. He compiled Mallorcan tradition.

CCA Andratx

Contemporary art centre opened in 2001 by the famous Dannish gallery owners Jacob and Patricia Asbaek.

Music festivals and concerts

· New Year's Concert. In January, performed by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra.

· Concerts held in Palma's courtyards. Concerts are held in some of the courtyards of the city’s stately homes coinciding with Corpus Christi.

· Concerts at the Palau March. Classical music concerts in spring and summer.

· International Organ Festival at Palma's Cathedral. Concerts performed by internationally-prestigious organists every Sunday in October, in the Cathedral (“La Seu”).

· International Music Festival "Summer Serenades". Summer nights filled with classical music at Bellver Castle.

· Jazz Voyeur Festival. From August to December, concerts by top jazz artists.

· Festival Música Mallorca. Classical music in October and November.

· Pollensa Music Festival. Chamber music with nods towards other styles. July and August, cloister of the convent of Sant Domingo.

· Chopin Festival. In August, the Cartoixa is the venue for piano concerts by prominent international figures.

· Bunyola Music Festival. From September to December, performances by soloists and music groups.

· Alcudia Jazz. From August to October the town of Alcúdia is the venue for this festival which is attended by great musical figures.

· Serenades at l’Auba. Classical music concerts from June to October in Manacor.

· Feel the heritage. Extensive musical programme in Arta Theatre from June to October.

· Incajazz. Inca hosts this jazz festival with great performances in this musical genre.

