Mallorca has a wealth of museums distributed around the island. Visit the museums to learn the history of this land and the old customs that have been passed down through generations. Art exhibitions from all periods, ranging from classical pieces to the latest avant-garde, are also on display.These museums share a common feature. They are all located in buildings of great historic and heritage value.
Mallorca has a wealth of monuments that stand out for their grandeur and elegance. Some of them are located in the capital, with the Bellver Castle and the Cathedral at the top of list. However, the “part forana” (the land lying outside Palma) has a magnificent architecture that is part of the history of the island.
Mallorca has been a source of inspiration for many artists whose names are written in golden letters in the history of 20th century art. Joaquín Soroya, Santiago Rusiñol, Anglada Camarasa, Joaquín Mir and Joan Miró, among others, were captivated by the landscape and nature of the island and particularly by its unique light. This has been a contributing factor to the abundance of cultural centres and art galleries on the island. As a result, Mallorca enjoys an intense exhibition activity throughout the year. There is a rich variety of proposals ranging from museums and private collections to the bright young hopes of today’s art scene.
Castles, palaces and Cathedral
Catedral de Mallorca. La Seu
Popularly known as "La Seu". A Gothic cathedral from the 14th-16th centuries with later additions from different styles.
Castell de Bellver
It houses the Municipal History Museum. The Gothic castle of circular ground plan was built by order of King Jaume II.
Castell de Capdepera
Castle located in a strategic point with visibility of Menorca. King Jaume II built it in 1300 as a defence from sea attacks.
Castell de sa Punta de n'Amer
A late 17th century defensive tower known as “es Castell” (the castle), which was used as a watch point.
Castell de Santueri
Santueri castle is the best-preserved rock castle on the island, located near Felanitx.
Hostatgeria del castell d'Alaró
Today there are remains of the walls, towers and wells. S’Hostatgeria was converted into a refuge of the Dry-stone Route.
Palacio Real de la Almudaina
This 10th century Muslim fortress is currently the King’s official residence for ceremonies and receptions.
Palau del Consell
El Palau (Palace) del Consell is the main seat of government of the Consell de Mallorca (Council of Majorca)
Museums across the island
Es Baluard Museu d'Art Modern i contemporani in Palma
Modern and contemporary art museum located in the old defence bastion on Palma’s Renaissance walls.
Fundació Miró Mallorca
The foundation building, designed by Rafael Moneo, hosts temporary exhibitions of a selction of pieces by Joan Miró.
Museu de Mallorca
It has an important archaeological and painting collection. The building is of traditional architecture with Barroque, Elizabethan and Neogothic elements.
Museum of the windmills - Molí d'en Garleta
Flour restored mill that works as center of interpretation of the mills of Majorca and headquarters of the Friends' Association of the mills.The exhibition traces the history and typology of the windmills in the Balearics. Located in the former windmill of en Garleta.
Museu d'Art Sacre de Mallorca
Collection consisting of more than 1200 mostly ecclesiastical pieces of different types: painting, sculpture, ceramics, graphic documentation, textiles and anthropology.
Museu Marítim de Mallorca
Shipwrecks, lighthouses, sailors’ stories, traditional vessels, maritime skills and biodiversity. Guided tours can be arranged via e-mail: informaciomaritim@conselldemallorca.net.
Can Planes - Space of art and culture
Sant Antoni i el Dimoni Museum and Contemporary art museum
Can Gordiola - Glass Museum
A factory founded in 1719; demonstration of handcrafted glass-making using the glassblowing technique.
Lafiore
Glass shop and museum. Glassblowing demonstration.
Can Prunera - Museu Modernista
Modernist building with period furniture. Permanent collection and temporary exhibitions of contemporary art.
Inca Footwear Museum
The Footwear and Leather museum is located in a wing of an old Cavalry Barracks known as Quarter General Luque.
Krekovic museum
A museum centred on the Croatian painter Kristian Krekovic, who moved to Palma in 1960.
Museo Histórico Militar de San Carlos
An interesting example of 17th century defence architecture with an arms collection.
Museo sa Bassa Blanca - Fundación Yannik y Ben Jakober
The Sa Bassa Blanca Museum is a symbiotic space between art, nature and architecture, founded by Yannick Vu and Ben Jakober.
Museu d'Història de Manacor (Torre dels Enagistes)
A 14th century house which belonged to the Jesuits of San Ignacio in the 17th and 18th centuries
Museu d'Història de Manacor. Ethnographic section.
Molí d'en Fraret hosts the Ethnographic Section of Museu d'Història de Manacor.
Museu de Ciències Naturals de Costitx
The museum is located on the 2nd floor of the Casa de Cultura. It exhibits a collection of animals larger than 1 cm.
Museu de Mallorca:Muro Ethnological Section
It is the ethnological section of the Museu de Mallorca. It is located in a 17th century house known as Can Simó.
Museu del Fang
The museum holds an exhibition of traditional Mallorcan ceramics: white and red-clay pottery and siurells (whistle figures).
Museu Fundación Juan March
This 18th century building with Modernist elements is the headquarters of the Fundación Juan March in Palma.
Museu Martí Vicenç
Permanent exhibition of pieces by the cloth artist Martí Vicenç.
Museu Monogràfic de Pollentia
A collection of archaeological pieces are exhibited in this 14th-century former hospital.
Museu parroquial de Sant Jaume
Small museum exhibiting the holy vestments which are part of the history of the parish church.
Museu regional d'Artà
Opened in 1927. Archaeology and zoology sections, as well as an important ethnology.
Museum and artistic fund of the City council of Porreres
A contemporary art permanent exhibition in an 19th century stately home.
Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience
Interactive space that brings us closer to the world of tennis player Rafael Nadal and elite sport.
Stately houses and gardens
Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert
18th century stately house now converted into a cultural centre.
Casal Solleric
The house was built in the second half of the 18th century. At present it houses an exhibition hall.
Els Calderers
It is one of the most representative estates in the plain of Mallorca.
La Granja
Mallorcan stately home of traditional local architecture. Beautiful garden, Mallorcan speciality tasting and demonstration of traditional trades.
Son Marroig
It is one of the most well-known stately homes in Mallorca. It belonged to Archduke Louis Salvator of Austria.
Raixa
The estate of Raixa is a Majorcan "possessió" around Italian-style courtyard.
Marivent Gardens
The gardens at the Marivent Palace -over 40 different plant species- are an example of the Mediterranean flora.
Botanical garden and Balearic museum of natural sciences
The garden is open to visitors as a Mediterranean flora preservation, research and knowledge centre.
Jardines de Alfabia
Interesting gardens surrounding a Mallorcan estate on the south wall of the coll de Sóller. Beautiful fountains.
Botanicactus
Humid garden with plants from tropical countries and a navigable lake.
Jumaica
Tropical park, banana field in the Can Pep Noguera complex.
Art galleries and exhibition centres
Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet
Painting collection by Josep Coll Bardolet and temporary exhibitions.
Fundación Barceló
The foundation is located in the building known as Casa del Marqués Reguer-Rullán.
Fundación Bartolomé March - Palau March Museum
A contemporary sculpture collection with pieces by Rodin, Chillida and Henry Moore.
Casa Llorenç Villalonga - Museu Literari
House museum dedicated to the Mallorcan writer Llorenç Villalonga, one of the greatest figures of 20th century Catalan literature.
Casa-Museu Dionís Bennàssar
The house where the artist spent half of his life and undertook his important activity as a painter.
Casa-Museu Fra Juníper Serra
The house exhibits mementos, maps and paintings of the life of Father Serra.
Casa-Museu Pare Ginard
The house where the important folklorist was born. He compiled Mallorcan tradition.
CCA Andratx
Contemporary art centre opened in 2001 by the famous Dannish gallery owners Jacob and Patricia Asbaek.
Music festivals and concerts
· New Year's Concert. In January, performed by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra.
· Concerts held in Palma's courtyards. Concerts are held in some of the courtyards of the city’s stately homes coinciding with Corpus Christi.
· Concerts at the Palau March. Classical music concerts in spring and summer.
· International Organ Festival at Palma's Cathedral. Concerts performed by internationally-prestigious organists every Sunday in October, in the Cathedral (“La Seu”).
· International Music Festival "Summer Serenades". Summer nights filled with classical music at Bellver Castle.
· Jazz Voyeur Festival. From August to December, concerts by top jazz artists.
· Festival Música Mallorca. Classical music in October and November.
· Pollensa Music Festival. Chamber music with nods towards other styles. July and August, cloister of the convent of Sant Domingo.
· Chopin Festival. In August, the Cartoixa is the venue for piano concerts by prominent international figures.
· Bunyola Music Festival. From September to December, performances by soloists and music groups.
· Alcudia Jazz. From August to October the town of Alcúdia is the venue for this festival which is attended by great musical figures.
· Serenades at l’Auba. Classical music concerts from June to October in Manacor.
· Feel the heritage. Extensive musical programme in Arta Theatre from June to October.
· Incajazz. Inca hosts this jazz festival with great performances in this musical genre.
For more information visit http://www.mallorca.es; on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube
Currently there are no comments.